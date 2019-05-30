MyKabin Launches in Seattle – Brings Affordable Backyard Cottages to Western Washington

SEATTLE, Wash., May 30, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Now residents of Western Washington have access to affordable backyard living space with the launch of MyKabin, a new construction firm specializing in backyard cottages. MyKabin has reimagined the construction process by focusing on creating a beautiful, prefabricated cottage with a minimally disruptive installation process that saves homeowners time, money, and the hassle of a lengthy construction project.



MyKabin is the creation of home design and construction veteran Clint Jones, manufacturing expert Paul Fichter, and Tom Todaro who heads up financing and partnerships. By combining their years of experience in their respective fields, they have created a prefabricated backyard cottage that can be installed in a backyard in as quickly as three weeks and as little as $110,000.

“The rising cost of home construction has made adding an accessory dwelling unit or backyard cottage unattainable for a lot of people,” said Clint Jones, co-founder and chief executive officer of MyKabin. “MyKabin is the result of our desire to make adding this type of space to people’s existing homes not only affordable but as easy as possible.”

The MyKabin team has created a concierge experience for homeowners unlike any other in the small home construction industry. The team handles all aspects of the project, from permitting, to delivery, to the installation of the foundation and cottage, and hooking up utilities. Homeowners select their style of home, floor plan size, and finish level, and MyKabin handles the rest of the construction process, removing the need to hire additional vendors or home professionals.

What sets a MyKabin home apart from other backyard cottage offerings is the Karry Beam Foundation. The Karry Beam Foundation dramatically reduces time, materials, and disruption to the existing home. The MyKabin team worked closely with Pin Foundations Inc. to create a non-invasive foundation system that is installed in as little as one day, all without large machinery or the need to pour concrete. As the system is minimally invasive to the yard, most existing landscaping stays intact, and the installation can happen regardless of the weather.

By removing the traditional foundation process that includes things like excavation, pouring concrete, and installing footing drains, a Karry Beam Foundation can save homeowners several months of construction time and significantly reduce the cost. The Karry Beam is explicitly designed for a MyKabin cottage and designed for a permanent structure.

The Karry Beam system is made up of four steel beams which are hand-carried into the backyard and placed at each corner of the cottage’s new location. Each beam contains four holes that allow a series of pipes to slide through the beam at an angle to drive into the soil. Based on Pin Pile Technology, the Karry Beam system keeps the earth’s existing soil structure intact, and lock into the ground to prevent the foundation from moving, giving the foundation the same strength as a traditional concrete foundation. MyKabin also conducts a geological study of the soils in the proposed installation area, so the team knows how to size and place the foundation.

“A MyKabin cottage is perfect as a mother-in-law unit, a short-term rental, or just additional space for your family. As our focus is on keeping costs as low as possible for homeowners, it’s possible to breakeven on a unit through short-term rental income in less than five years given the rates in the Seattle region,” Jones added.

A MyKabin is available for order and installation now. To learn more about MyKabin, visit https://mykabin.com/.

