NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Nashville singer and songwriter Brina Kay released the music video for her single “Heat of the Moment” at midnight on July 10, 2020. The video was filmed last year in the city of Chicago and was directed by Joshua Lockhart of J. Lockhart media.



Originally from Schaumburg Illinois (a northwest suburb of Chicago), Kay says her song’s production and lyrics were inspired by the way Chicagoans embrace the fleeting summer months. It then evolved into a story about two friends taking a step towards romance.

“The original idea was just about the weather, the literal heat of the literal moment,” said Kay. “The winters here are so brutal, that when summer finally does roll around Chicagoans make the most out of every minute. We took that idea of longing for summer and used it as a metaphor for two people longing to get out of the friend zone.”

The video features a variety of recognizable locations around the city, including Millennium Park, Navy Pier, Wrigleyville, and the Chicago Riverwalk. It follows Kay and her love interest (played by Andrew Haney) exploring the city together. As day turns to night, their friendship becomes more and more flirty, and both appear to be trying to muster up the courage to make a move.

“These characters have both been wanting this for so long,” said Kay, “but the timing’s never been right before. It takes something special for something like that to happen, and nothing feels more magical than summer in Chicago.”

The music video can be viewed on YouTube, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon, and other platforms.

Co-written and produced by Mike Anderson, a Nashville-based composer and producer, “Heat of the Moment” is currently available on most streaming services.

