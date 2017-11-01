National Association for Search and Rescue Names MAGLITE Official Flashlight for Search and Rescue

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The National Association for Search and Rescue (NASAR) has named MAGLITE® the official flashlight brand of search and rescue. Engineered and built in the U.S., and supported by expert service at the factory, MAGLITE®, was selected due to its reputation for outstanding performance and durability among other features essential to a flashlight for search and rescue purposes.



“The MAGLITE brand has long been associated with world-class build quality, ruggedness, performance and design excellence. That’s what search and rescue operators need because they are dealing with life and death situations on a regular basis,” said Christopher Boyer, Executive Director of NASAR.

NASAR is a national non-profit organization founded in 1973 to educate and promote best practices in search and rescue. NASAR has a membership of more than 16,000 search and rescue professionals throughout North America.

The MAGLITE® line of machined aluminum flashlight embodies many critical features demanded by search and rescue practitioners.

In addition to being known for its performance and reliability, the MAGLITE® line is also known for key features such as:

Multiple power settings on most LED models

Sealing and anodizing throughout, to resist corrosion and ingress of water and grit

Textured Grip, for ease of handling in wet, cold weather or in gloves

Easily accessible switch, for easy operability in all conditions

Precision, user-focusable optics.

“MAGLITE is pleased to be selected as the Flashlight for NASAR and search and rescue professionals everywhere,” said Tony Maglica, Founder, Owner and CEO of MAG Instrument Inc. “First responders such as military, police, fire and search and rescue professionals need the best and most reliable equipment and we are proud to be their preferred flashlight.”

