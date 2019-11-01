AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The National Deaf Chamber of Commerce (NDCOC), the first organization truly dedicated to advocating and protecting the interests of the Deaf business community, is pleased to announce its Board of Directors, Gina D’Amore, Michael Pimentel, Evan Winegard, and Jared Allebest.



The NDCOC was formed in late 2018 and is in the early stages of enlisting business and programming partners, and these early relationships will be driven by the NDCOC’s current board. As part of its next steps, the NDCOC is seeking qualified and enthusiastic additions to its board, individuals who offer unique and diverse strengths and perspectives to help the NDCOC realize its vision.

Gina D’Amore said, “It has been exciting to work with our Board of Directors. They all have unique backgrounds with diverse experiences in the business community that make them an asset to the National Deaf Chamber of Commerce while promoting the needs and interests of the Deaf business community as a whole. We are committed to transparency, inclusivity, and ensuring that the needs of the Deaf business community are met through our new board members.”

The NDCOC is currently pursuing partnerships with other local chambers, businesses, and organizations to provide a set of benefits and group services to members of the National Deaf Chamber of Commerce. Partnership goals include provisioning these services in a way that directly supports the needs of Deaf business owners, such as provided resources translated into ASL, or a videophone hotline staffed by Deaf business experts.

About the NDCOC board

Gina D’Amore is the Chief Executive Officer at Mid-Atlantic Interpreting Group, Inc., an SBA 8(a) company. Gina has grown her business to over $4 million, and grew up in both Erie, PA and Houston, Texas in an entrepreneurial environment as she witnessed her families run different businesses. She resides in Maryland, has a son, and also works as a Certified Deaf Interpreter in her goal to provide the best to the Deaf community when it comes to interpreting services.

Michael Pimentel is the Chief Executive Officer of Heart Cruises, LLC, which specializes in cruises, land tours, and all-inclusive resorts all around the world. Michael was also a world-class professional sports photographer for 17+ years and his photos were published in Sports Illustrated and ESPN Magazines. Michael is passionate about international travel and has visited 70+ countries. He is also in the process of launching Blue Wolf Branding, and resides in Union City, California, with his family of six children.

Evan Winegard is the Chief Financial Officer for several companies including CHILMARKeting, a digital advocacy and outreach agency that offers creative and marketing services for business and organizations. Evan was previously the CFO for several multi-million-dollar companies including Maraolo, Biscuits & Bath, Communication Service for the Deaf, and Convo Communications. He also serves as a board member on both the Greater Austin Foundation for the Deaf and the Texas School for the Deaf Foundation.

Jared Allebest is the Chief Executive Officer of Allebest Law Group, a solo practitioner with legal experience in business law, estate planning, discrimination legislation, and advocacy. Jared currently practices law in Arizona, California, and Utah. He previously served as the Chairman for Loop Utah, an ongoing advocacy campaign dedicated to educating those in Utah about the benefits of hearing loop technology.

The goals of the NDCOC are to promote professional opportunities, financial growth, leadership, and legislative awareness that benefits all members of Deaf communities. The National Deaf Chamber of Commerce is in the process of applying for 501(c)(6) status and is not affiliated with any existing organizations. For more information, visit: https://deafchamber.com/

For individuals interested in becoming a Board Member, or for partnership opportunities, please contact the NDCOC board at board@deafchamber.com.

