The city of Vandalia held its annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 6, at the Vandalia Recreation Center on Stonequarry Road. The city has been participating in the program since shortly after its inception in 1984. This free, family-friendly event draws several hundred people annually and offers safety demonstrations, youth events, and the chance to interact with Police and Emergency Service personnel.

Participating agencies at this year’s event included the Vandalia Police Department, Division of Fire and Safety, Public Works, Careflight, Ohio State Patrol, SWAT, and Care House, a child advocacy service of the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. The program enhances the relationship between the community and law enforcement while providing an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

The program was introduced in August of 1984 through an already established network of law enforcement agencies, neighborhood watch groups, civic groups, and crime prevention associations across the nation. The first annual National Night Out involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states. Since then, it has grown from front porch vigils to block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and various other community events.