HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Great Speech, Inc., an online speech therapy company, saw a spike for service demand when the pandemic hit. Founder and Clinical Director, Avivit Ben-Aharon, MS Ed., MA CCC-SLP, also quickly realized that many consumers who desperately needed services, lacked the financial resources or insurance coverage to pay for online services.



With a strong desire to fill the void, Ben-Aharon along with her team of therapists, created a free resource library of how-to videos, eBooks and blogs with speech therapy exercises for children and adults.

“The pandemic has highlighted the strong need for online speech therapy services,” Ben-Aharon explained. “Despite stay-at-home and stay-safe orders, we need to keep moving forward. Children who are out of school as well as seniors who are rehabbing from a health crisis such as a stroke, can quickly fall behind in their learning and/or recovery. These free learning and exercise resources empower people to continue to make communication improvements.”

These free online speech therapy resources can help everyone from a child who stutters to an adult on the autism spectrum or a senior recovering from a traumatic brain injury. They are also ideal for the parent-turned-teacher for activities and exercises to practice at home. The technology really resonates with how more and more businesses are moving to remote and online operations.

The advantages of online speech therapy are endless. For example, a grandmother in Chicago who has suffered a stroke can connect online with a speech therapist from Houston, while her daughter in Cleveland monitors the session; or a therapist who moves out of town can still provide services to their clients and provide continuity of care.

Great Speech’s highly-trained speech therapists provide effective techniques for everything from articulation and phonology to stuttering, voice therapy, aphasia and more. Each speech therapist holds a master’s degree in Speech-Language Pathology; a Certificate of Clinical Competence from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA); and is licensed by various state licensing boards.

About Great Speech, Inc.

Since 2014, Great Speech, Inc. has been the pioneer in online speech therapy, delivering convenient and specialized services virtually. Its innovative approach leverages technology to match highly-qualified therapists with clients who are serious about their communication goals. Great Speech believes that everyone deserves the chance to communicate with ease and confidence. Great Speech is a proud recipient of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification.

For more information about one of the nation’s fastest growing online speech therapy practice and to access the free resource library, visit: https://greatspeech.com/

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0624s2p-greatspeech-logo-300dpi.jpg

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen S. Dennis

for Great Speech, Inc.

of KSD Public and Media Relations

+1-305-527-8876

karensuedennis@gmail.com

News Source: Great Speech Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/national-online-speech-therapy-company-creates-free-resource-library-in-response-to-pandemic/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.