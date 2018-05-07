Neotrope Nonprofit PR Grants for 2018 to Help Worthy Causes Market Charitable Efforts

LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 7, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- Neotrope, a brand marketing, PR, and entertainment media company, has launched its 2018 annual Nonprofit PR Grant program for 501(c)(3) charities and is now accepting applications. Average value of each in-kind donation service grant is $2,400 and will be offered to 10 U.S.-based non-profit organizations “doing good” on a national or regional level for 2018/19.



Launched in 2000, the PR Grant helps to raise awareness of selected charities to traditional media, to the public, as well as to potential “halo” sponsors and donors.

Starting in 2013, the PR Grant was re-named after the company co-founder, the late Dr. J.L. Simmons, PhD, who passed away in 2003. Now the Neotrope PR Grant program is known as the “J.L. Simmons Nonprofit PR Grant.”

As part of this in-kind grant program, Neotrope is providing news dissemination through its Send2Press® Newswire service, and social media marketing for the selected applicant charities. This is a simpler version of the PR Grant in prior years where more extensive agency services were rolled in where needed. This version of the PR Grants allow for a charity to keep using any existing agency or volunteer as the services provided are incremental to any and all existing promotion efforts.

There is no fee to apply. Applications are being accepted through July 1, 2018. Complete grant information can be found on the PR Grants website: https://prgrants.com/.

“It’s been a heartfelt pleasure to work with so many worthy causes over the past 35 years, and 18 years with our PR Grant program,” says Neotrope CEO and co-founder Christopher Laird Simmons. “We’ve truly helped some great charities raise visibility, and in some cases grow donations and engagement with sponsors. It’s always a big win for us to help those doing good do better at helping others.”

Christopher Simmons is an award-winning graphic designer, author, artist, musician, technologist and entrepreneur who wrote his first successful press release in 1981, sold his first magazine article in 1984, and has been at the forefront of the crossing of technology, media and marketing. He brings his expertise to every client project.

About Neotrope:

Since 1983 Neotrope® has delivered services to raise organization awareness including brand identity, marketing, public relations (PR), and social media services. Based in Torrance, California, Neotrope is also an entertainment publishing company involved in books, music, software, sound design, video and more. The company has been a consistent leader in new technologies including direct marketing, digital design, ecommerce, multimedia, SEO and e-marketing for 35 years.

Neotrope was an Inc. 5000 company in 2009, has a 20-year A+ rating with the BBB, and is a member of GS1. Learn more: https://Neotrope.com/ (new website coming Fall 2018, powered by the new Neotrope SANITY™ customized WordPress platform).

About the Nonprofit PR Grant:

The Nonprofit PR Grant™ (aka “Non-Profit PR Grants”) program was originally launched in 2000 to help assist U.S. 501(c)(3) worthy causes to raise awareness, attract halo sponsors, and better connect with donors and volunteers. Other firms have since copied the name, but ours is the original.

With this cause-related marketing grant program, Neotrope has been honored to help many worthy causes in past years, including: The C Diff Foundation, Children Awaiting Parents, Geek Club Books, Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs Inc., Move for Hunger, Special Equestrians, Starlight Children’s Foundation, World Savvy and dozens more (full list available on PR Grants website; mention of PR Grant recipients does not imply endorsement by said organizations).

PR Grant recipients are selected by Neotrope / Send2Press staff based on qualified applications filled out and submitted by U.S. based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations. Choices for grant recipients are both subjective, and based on overall activities and actual need, as well as best fit for support from the marketing team. All applicants can also get 25% off on Send2Press press release distribution services immediately and without any other commitments.

Additional information regarding the Neotrope 2018 J.L. Simmons Nonprofit PR Grant program for U.S. charitable nonprofits and grant recipients can be found at: https://prgrants.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NonProfitPRGrants.

