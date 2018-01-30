Neurotech Reports Announces 2018 Investment and Management Conference for Bioelectronic Medicine

NEW YORK, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Neurotech Reports, the publisher of Neurotech Business Report newsletter, today announced the launch of the Bioelectronic Medicine Forum, the first investment and management conference for the bioelectronic medicine industry. The inaugural event will take place on March 22, 2018 at the Millennium Broadway Times Square in New York, N.Y.



Featured speakers include Gene Civillico, Ph.D., the Program Manager for the National Institute of Health’s SPARC program. Also presenting is Eric Van Gieson, Ph.D., Program Manager at DARPA’s Biological Technologies Office, which oversees the ElectRx program. These two U.S. government programs have funded much of the early research into bioelectronic medicine.

Sessions will cover a range of technologies and indications for bioelectronic medicine, including applications in cardiovascular medicine, inflammation, gastrointestinal disorders, and many other clinical specialties. Attendees will hear from some of the leading researchers and entrepreneurs developing clinically and commercially promising products such as implanted vagus nerve stimulation systems to treat hypertension, and surface stimulation devices to treat a range of disorders.

Several early-stage and emerging bioelectronic medicine firms will be presenting at the conference. These include NeuSpera Medical, which is developing a unique mid-field power technology that uses the body as a waveguide to power bioelectronic devices. Also presenting is Axion Biosystems, a manufacturer of multi-well microelectronic electrode arrays, and Neuroelectrics, a Spanish firm that manufactures noninvasive stimulation and recording devices.

The conference is co-sponsored by the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research. Imran Eba of Action Potential Venture Capital, GSK’s venture arm in bioelectronic medicine, will serve as a moderator. The event takes place in the same venue and one day prior to the Future Leaders Conference, which is produced and organized by BioCentury, a global leader in business intelligence for the biopharma industry. BioCentury is pleased to serve as a marketing partner of the Bioelectronic Medicine Forum.

“Bioelectronic medicine represents one of the fastest growing segments of the life sciences industry. Participants at the 2018 Bioelectronic Medicine Forum will have an opportunity to help shape the future of this exciting field,” said James Cavuoto, editor and Publisher of Neurotech Business Report.

For more information, contact James Cavuoto at 415-546-1259 or visit http://www.neurotechreports.com/pages/bioelectronic-medicine-forum.html .

