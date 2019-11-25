HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The latest installment in the acclaimed Men’s Adventure Library series from editors Robert Deis and Wyatt Doyle, “Eva: Men’s Adventure Supermodel” (ISBN 978-1943444397) has been released. The book chronicles model, pin-up, and actress Eva Lynd’s remarkable career.



Showcased are hundreds of glamour photos, paperback and magazine covers and interior illustrations Eva modeled for in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. It tells the colorful story of Eva’s life and career in her own words. It also includes many previously unpublished photos from Lynd’s personal archive.

“Eva: Men’s Adventure Supermodel” is available in a big, deluxe 186-page hardcover and an abridged 114-page softcover with alternate cover art that focuses primarily on Lynd’s work in men’s adventure magazines (MAMs).

In the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, Eva Lynd’s image was seen by millions of American men and women in TV shows, plays and movies, on the covers of men’s magazines and women’s romance and confession magazines, in paperback cover paintings, and in the wild cover and interior illustrations used by men’s adventure magazines (MAMs).

Born Eva Inga Margareta von Fielitz, Eva is a bona fide Swedish Countess. She’s the daughter of Count Asti von Fielitz and Countess Margareta von Fielitz. Eva’s mother brought her from Sweden to New York City in 1950, at age 12.

By age 16, she was winning beauty queen contests. Soon, under the stage name Eva Lynd, she was appearing in popular TV shows produced in New York, such as the Steve Allen Show, Garry Moore Show, Perry Como Show and Jonathan Winters Show.

After moving to Hollywood in 1959, she appeared in various TV shows, including the “Thin Man,” “Peter Gunn,” “The Texan,” “Hogan’s Heroes,” “Desilu Playhouse,” “Bourbon Street Beat,” and “Cagney & Lacey.” She also had roles in several movies, including the 1960 cult horror movie “The Hypnotic Eye” and the 1975 caper film, “That Lady From Peking,” in which she co-starred with Carl Betz, Nancy Kwan and Bobby Rydell.

One of Eva’s most-seen roles was as the sexy woman who emerges from the tube in Brylcreem’s 1964 “Girl In the Tube” TV commercial (https://youtu.be/gC4y5ubsWSI), which Entertainment Magazine named of the “50 Best Commercials of All Time.”

In the ‘50s and ‘60s, Eva was a popular model for pinup magazine photos taken by many top glamour photographers. She was also a go-to model for several top illustration artists who did cover paintings for paperbacks and cover and interior artwork for men’s adventure magazines.

In some MAM cover paintings and interior illustrations, Eva is a damsel-in-distress being tormented by Nazis, Commies or motorcycle gang members. In others, she is an alluring femme fatale or a gun-toting heroine.

Eva is now 82 and living in Hollywood with her husband of over 40 years, veteran actor Warren Munson. Eva and Warren both still act occasionally and sometimes work together, as they did in a recent Campbell’s Soup commercial in which they played grandparents.

