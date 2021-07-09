New Bremen Local School District Superintendent Jason Schrader presented a plan to work with Energy Optimizers, USA to improve the energy system at their high school, auditorium, and at the Cardinal Booster Center.

The plan includes new LED lighting installations. The total cost should not exceed $234,860. Based on an energy audit, the first-year savings projection is $24,433; New Bremen can expect savings over the first 25 years of nearly $800,000.

The New Bremen LSD school board approved the plan unanimously. Work will begin in July, for completion before the next school year begins.

