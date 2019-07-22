New Capital Partners Invests in ARMCO

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 22, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — New Capital Partners (NCP), a private equity firm in Birmingham, Ala., today announces that it has partnered with Pompano Beach, Fla.-based ACES Risk Management Corp. (ARMCO), the leader in web-based quality assurance software for the financial services industry.



ARMCO provides a wide range of mortgage quality control (QC), compliance and transaction risk management technologies. Their product line includes loan quality enterprise software, services, data and analytics, and their flagship product, ACES Audit Technology™, is used at virtually every point in the mortgage life cycle, setting the industry standard for user definability.

Adam Cranford, Managing Director of New Capital Partners, said, “We are excited to partner with the outstanding team at ARMCO. The team has done a tremendous job building a market-leading product suite and providing best-in-class service and support to their customers. Broad use of ACES by top banks, lenders and servicers in the country attests to the strength of the product and the ARMCO professional team. We are looking forward to working with the team to drive continued growth and innovation.”

Avi Naider, CEO of ARMCO, said, “We are excited to begin our relationship with New Capital Partners. Their operational experience and track record of creating value with growth-stage companies was a perfect fit for ARMCO’s current growth phase. The team members at NCP are thought leaders and industry experts in banking technology, and we look forward to continuing to build a great company through this partnership.”

Berkery Noyes served as exclusive financial advisor to ARMCO.

About New Capital Partners:

New Capital Partners (NCP) is a private equity firm comprised of former operators headquartered in Birmingham, Ala. NCP makes investments in niche, tech-enabled services companies in the healthcare, financial and business services industries. Leveraging its extensive operational experience, NCP helps create significant value in portfolio companies by cultivating true partnerships with management teams and focusing on one core goal: Building Great Companies. For more information, please visit https://newcapitalpartners.com/.

About ARMCO:

Over half of the top 20 mortgage lenders in the U.S. choose ARMCO as their provider for transaction risk management software. ARMCO’s product line includes loan quality enterprise software, services, data and analytics. Its flagship product, ACES Audit Technology™, has set the bar for user definability in its category. It is used at virtually every point in the mortgage lifecycle, as well as for a wide range of risk-prone business operations outside traditional mortgage origination and servicing.

ARMCO’s consultative approach to customer relationships leverages 25 years of mortgage risk intel, assuring that its clients are using the most effective risk mitigation strategies, and are using the fastest, most reliable, most efficient means for preventing risk-related loss. ARMCO distributes the ARMCO Mortgage QC Industry Trends Report, a free quarterly analysis of industry-wide mortgage loan quality. For more information, visit http://www.armco.us/ or call 1-800-858-1598.

News Source: ARMCO ACES Risk Management

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/new-capital-partners-invests-in-armco/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.