WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 3, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — OpenClose®, the industry-leading mortgage fintech provider and omni-channel loan origination system (LOS), and Cyberlink Software Solutions, a provider of optimization and development solutions for mortgage lenders, announced the completion of an integration that eases the time consuming and laborious method of registering loans one by one with MERS®.



Cyberlink’s eRAMP MERS Transaction Management solution integration works by taking bulk loans that OpenClose lender customers need to register or transfer with MERS, and processing this important task efficiently, quickly, and accurately regardless of the number of loans to submit. eRAMP data then updates OpenClose’s LenderAssist™ LOS, which includes registration confirmation dates as well as transfer of rights confirmation dates.

“We continuously look for opportunities to automate redundant tasks. The integration with eRAMP accelerates workflow, reduces errors and frees OpenClose users to work on other tasks,” stated Vince Furey, CRO of OpenClose. “We are pleased to introduce eRAMP’s MERS end-to-end transaction processing solution to our customers knowing that it will save them valuable time and money.”

eRAMP has been relied upon for MERS® transaction processing by lenders large and small since 2003. Whether it’s registering thousands of loans or a couple dozen loans, it’s done with the click of a mouse and with minimal manual intervention by the lender. Confirmation reports along with details are provided back to the lender from eRAMP.

“We’re always excited when we deliver new features that save time and reduce costs for our customers,” said Greg Uttal, president of Cyberlink Software Solutions. “Our goal is to secure additional business and accomplish more with less by way of technology. With the new OpenClose integration, we’re right on target to deliver value to our mutual customers.”

About OpenClose:

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, OpenClose® is a leading enterprise-class, multi-channel loan origination system (LOS), POS digital mortgage and fintech provider that cost effectively delivers its digital platform on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis. The company provides a variety of innovative, 100 percent web-based solutions for lenders, banks, credit unions, and conduit aggregators. OpenClose’s core solution, LenderAssist™, is comprehensive loan origination software that is completely engineered by OpenClose using the same code base from the ground up. The company offers a RESTful API suite that standardizes system-to-system integrations, making them easier to develop, quicker to implement

and more cost effective. OpenClose provides lending organizations with full control of their data and creates a truly seamless workflow for complete automation and compliance adherence. For more information, visit https://www.openclose.com/ or call (561) 655-6418.

About Cyberlink Software Solutions:

Cyberlink Software Solutions, Inc. is a software development company that’s been creating innovative applications for mortgage professionals since 1995. We offer in-house developed software products and consulting services, including LOS implementation project management, LOS optimization consulting and MERS process improvement solutions. For more information, please call 800 518-0919 or visit https://www.oncyberlink.com.

