HOUSTON, Texas, June 25, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TNCRadio.LIVE announced today that some well-known radio personalities along with others have come together to help create a new Internet Radio and Mixed-media company focused on those who spend their day driving the streets of Houston.



TNCRadio.LIVE an Internet Radio station launching July 1, 2020, provides Houston TNC, delivery, repair service and other full-time drivers up-to-the-minute details they need to be safer, smarter, and more successful. They do this by providing accurate and timely traffic, weather, and emergency information along with driver-designed programming throughout the broadcast day.

Managing Partner, Tom Kelley said, “This team came together in a remarkable way. We have IT professionals, social media experts, and finance support all focused on the same goal. We are also excited that several radio personalities have joined the team. As a mixed-media information distribution company, we hope to disrupt the Houston Internet Radio market in a way that is positive for our listeners and our advertisers.”

Kelley went on to discuss some of the on-air personalities who have joined the company as partners. Jim Kovacik, Vice President of Programming (formerly, ‘Jimbo,’ 97.9 The Box) has been a ratings leader in the Houston market for years. Author, on-air personality and mixed-media journalist, Shelley Johnson is the Vice President of Business Development. Additionally, Houstonians will recognize the strong and trusted voice of Vice President of Operations, Ron Samuels.

“Combined, that’s nearly 100 years of broadcast experience right there. It is a real ‘Dream Team’ of radio broadcasters moving into the new world of Internet Radio and mixed-media communications. As the market moves to an Internet based format, these radio greats have kept up with the times and made the move as well,” said Kelley.

Jim Kovacik, who also manages the station’s strategic business relationships, announced the new station has developed partnerships with a variety of companies. “We have teamed with WAZE to power our Traffic Navigation Center. Plus, we are working closely with TranStar and other digital broadcasters to create a system that provides information and entertainment across multiple formats focused on our core audience.”

Shelley Johnson said, “We are positioned to be a strong leader in the Houston Mixed-media advertising market. It is not like the old days at all. While our goal is to allow drivers to keep their ‘eyes on the road and their ears on us,’ much of our advertising and our information content is available on our app, videos, website, podcasts, and streaming. Our advantage is that we can bring real-time information across multiple platforms while concentrating on the health and safety of our drivers. This brings a level of security that they have not had in the past. It also gives our sponsors a place to deliver their message directly to those who need their goods and services.”

Known for his powerful voice on several San Francisco and Houston area radio stations, Ron Samuels is no stranger to the Houston market. When asked about why such a well-known radio personality would jump into the world of Internet Radio at this point in his career, Samuels said, “My family keeps asking me when I plan to retire. I’m not sure that’s in my nature. These guys have done their research and we are almost ready to launch. I am excited to be part of something that brings the power of Radio to the Digital age.

Our audience delivers people, car-parts, food, furniture, and groceries. Others drive from site-to-site doing repairs, etc. It won’t be long before the professional drivers of Houston have a new favorite radio station.”

TNCRadio.LIVE, scheduled to launch July 1, 2020, provides on-going weather, traffic, and emergency information to Houston area drivers. The station is privately owned. TNCRadio.LIVE is a DBA of IMSICO, LLC, a Texas Company and can be accessed via Alexa, a number of Internet Radio Directories or by visiting the company website.

