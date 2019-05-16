New Murder Mystery Novel Tells the Story of Oil Rig Worker Encountering Mysterious Murders, Frightening Ghosts and Tropical Love in The Malacca Straits

HOUSTON, Texas, May 16, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Long-time oil geophysicist, Nigel Smith, uses his real-life experience working on an oil rig in the Malacca Straits in his new murder mystery novel: “Malacca Mystery” (ISBN: 978-1945532801) available for sale globally in paperback and e-book on May 17, 2019 through all major online book retailers including Amazon.com, iBooks, BarnesandandNoble.com and Amazon Kindle.



This semi-autobiographical book is told through the perspective of a young oil rig worker facing frightening situations involving shocking deaths and havoc caused by a ghostly creature. This newly published novel taps into the Indonesian region’s long and dark history of mythical creatures inhabiting its beautiful waters.

“’Malacca Mystery’ follows Terry, a young oilfield worker, as he faces a series of plot twists and turns while trying to salvage his job, reputation and ultimately, his life. It’s definitely a great novel to read this Summer for adventure book fans across the world,” Smith said. “For readers who enjoy escaping to a mysterious world in an exotic location faced with peculiar deaths and terrifying turns, this is the perfect climatic story.”

Originally from Australia, the author’s global travel experience and career as a geophysicist for various multinational companies has allowed him to add realistic socio-political and geographical elements that make the novel a riveting and believable page turner.

“This novel describes the oilfield in the Far East as it really was in the 1980’s. Today’s generations may hardly believe the sorts of things that happened and are featured in the book,” said Smith, who is currently working on an oil exploration project in Houston, Texas.

Smith has an interesting personal connection to the narrow, 550 mile stretch of water between the Malay Peninsula and the Indonesian island of Sumatra in which Malacca Mystery is based. “I wrote this novel in my 20’s while working and living in the Malacca Straits. It was an exhilarating time period of my life which allowed me to experience the region’s rich culture and geography; in fact, I documented a lot of my experiences through writing this book,” Smith said.

Available worldwide on May 17th, Malacca Murder is available for $14.99 in paperback and e-book on Amazon. To learn more about the novel and the author, visit http://www.NigelSmithBooks.com.

About Nigel Smith:

Nigel Smith is originally from England and has spent the majority of his life in Australia. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Physics with Honors from the University of Western Australia. Instead of becoming a Rocket Scientist, Smith developed a successful career working with a variety of multi-national oilfield companies in Indonesia, Australia, Norway and the U.S. (Along the way, he managed to marry the perfect lady and raise three fine boys).

He currently works as a geophysicist for Chevron and is based in Houston, Texas. As a new self-published author, Smith aims to share interesting fictional stories combining his worldly travels, science career and creative imagination with adventure and mystery book fans across the globe. To learn more about Smith, visit: http://www.NigelSmithBooks.com.

