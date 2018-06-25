New Nanopen Offers Safer, More Effective, And Less Costly Alternative to Micro-Needling and Other Abrasion Therapies

LAS VEGAS, Nev., June 25, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Micro-needling has become one of the more popular skin care procedures across the globe; however increasing concern over misuse and other risks threaten to dampen its use. But a new product from Skin Moderne debuting at the 2018 International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference, promises to deliver all of the benefits of micro-needling without any of the risks.



The Nanopen, sold by Skin Moderne to estheticians, dermatologists, and plastic surgeons, is a handheld cosmetic skin permeation device that, like micro-needling, causes ‘micro injuries’ which in turn triggers biological wound healing. However, the Nanopen uses much smaller needles made from pharmaceutical grade mono-crystalline silicon, thus creating smaller holes that do not cause bleeding and infection like the standard stainless steel needles on existing micro-needling rollers, pens, or machines.

“Micro-needling can be dangerous, if skin permeation is too deep, the dermal layer may be damaged, control of the release rate imprecise, and one risks pain, infection, and potentially toxic side effects. If permeation is too shallow, the thin but tough stratum corneum of the skin will keep out the desired skincare ingredients,” said Richard Purvis, founder and CEO of Skin Moderne Inc.

“We believed a better solution was needed for safety and to improve the absorption rate of the serums that are such an important part of the process. We wanted to ensure the correct amount of nutrients reaches the right place at the right speed at the right time, using the right method. So, the Nanopen was developed to do just that,” said Purvis.



The Nanopen tip is attached to the motorized handpiece that carries no needles, but a stamp with microscopic silicone pyramids. For comparison: A normal hair has approximately a diameter of 80 microns. The silicon pyramids used here have a tip of less than 10 microns. This makes it possible to create microchannels in the epidermis painlessly and without skin irritation or other side effects. The absorption of the accompanying serums through the skin is increased by up to 5 times for about 20 minutes compared to a conventional treatment.

Furthermore, the Nanopen is a far more affordable option to other skin care equipment and systems, such as electroporation, ultrasound, and micro-needling. And because the Nanopen does not use needles, it is not subject to the any of the FDA or other legal restrictions associated with these other therapies.

For more information about the Nanopen, including details on ordering, please visit us at booth number 565 at the Las Vegas IECSC show, June 23-25, or on our website: https://www.skinmoderne.com/.

About Skin Moderne:

From our inception in 2002 (formerly as Skin Nutrition), we have strived to bring you significant advancements in preventative aging, aging reversal, and overall skin wellness. Skin Moderne is dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation for skin wellness. We continuously probe, search, experiment, and craft new ways to improve our ingredients, technologies, and skin care products. This deliberate diligence is designed to ensure gratifying experiences for our clients, maximum efficacy and quality, while maintaining our clean and green standards. It is our desire to not only inspire our clients, but to deliver healthy skin care products with results beyond their expectations.

