New Online Dating Site Targets Like-Minded Cannabis Lovers

KAPAA, Hawaii, Feb. 13, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Just in time for Valentine’s Day, this new online dating site is one of a kind. Chronic Souls – an all-inclusive dating website and mobile app – is exclusively designed to connect people who recreationally enjoy marijuana or who use it to help their medical conditions.



As laws on marijuana usage evolve, more and more people are indulging. Of course, there are still many folks who frown on marijuana use and this can make for some pretty unpleasant dates. Whether people smoke it for pleasure or use it to help chronic illness, Chronic Souls is the ideal platform to connect.

“Chronic Souls takes the guesswork out of discovering whether your date is a marijuana enthusiast or not. It eliminates those awkward moments that are inevitable during the dating process,” Steve Monas, web firm founder, says.

Chronic Souls also connects people who are in the same line of work, and have similar tastes in movies, books, music and sports teams. They can even share audio tracks on apps like Spotify.

This online dating site also streamlines the dating process and gives users access to electronic calendars and online restaurant reservations so they can easily book a table and coordinate their first date. It’s easy to purchase tickets to concerts and events, arrange for rides with Uber and LYFT and even send flowers in advance of a date.

“Chronic Souls is one of the most inclusive online dating sites around and it’s the only one designed to connect cannabis lovers,” Monas says. “The cannabis soulmate revolution is here.”

About Chronic Souls:

Chronic Souls is one of an expanding line of websites and apps that’s a subdivision of its parent company, Chronic Internet, LLC. The first website in this series of cannabis-related subjects was ChronicJobs.com which helps people find jobs in the marijuana industry. Monas, web firm founder, has been interviewed on numerous networks including NBC, FOX, CBS and ABC. He’s also the author of “Chemistry and Numbers,” a definitive guide to online dating and relationship sites; and “Chemistry and Numbers 2,” a compilation of online dating stories from more than 50 online daters.

