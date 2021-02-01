What’s new on the menu in Miami County: a look at some fantastic new restaurants to try out right here in Miami County



Across the Miami Valley, restaurant owners and employees defied the most chaotic year of the industry. Despite all the obstacles, owners of these Miami County restaurants celebrated a grand opening.

Miami County has never been a stranger to great places to eat. There are plenty of local spots ready for the tasting! Depending on the activities you have in place, you could hit all four of these in a weekend.

New Restaurants in Miami County

Megumi Hibachi

Located in Troy, Megumi Hibachi has one focus: hibachi. And, boy, they are good at it!

Currently offering dine-in, take-out, and no-contact delivery, Megumi Hibachi is open seven days a week from 11:30 am – 9 pm. Serving up Japanese-style food, the restaurant promises “Fresh Hibachi Every Day.”

The menu features many of the traditional hibachi favorites like steak, shrimp, chicken, and vegetables.

If you have a seafood craving, try the salmon, lobster, or seafood-lovers’ options. Combination plates, as well as gluten-free options, are also available.

All menu items are served with fried or white rice, vegetables, and Yum Yum sauce. You can even swap the rice for noodles for a small service charge.

Agave and Rye

As they open a third location in Ohio, Agave & Rye delivers an experience of epic proportions.

According to their website, the restaurant provides a chef-inspired take on the standard taco, serving up epic food, epic drinks, and an epic environment.

The menu features 20 different taco selections, seven different chips and dips combinations, and countless other epic items – all made from scratch of course.

Plus, with more than 90 tequilas, 85 bourbons, and 10+ house-made cocktails, you are bound to find something to sink your teeth into.

Agave & Rye is open seven days a week from 11 am – 10 pm.

redBERRY

Named after Troy’s famous annual summer strawberry festival, redBERRY serves up classic breakfast, lunch, and brunch dishes…with a few creative surprises.

Unlike anything that has been done before in the area, the owners knew our community needed something original and unexpected. The success is apparent through the extensive menu with shareable appetizers, soups and salads, sandwiches, and à la carte items.

Try a breakfast charcuterie board stacked with an assortment of mini pancakes, breakfast meats, eggs, fruits, spreads, and toppings that will keep the whole table entertained.

The Grilled PBBB&J is four mini sandwiches smeared with creamy peanut butter, redBERRY jam, sliced banana, crispy bacon, and local honey on toasted, buttered Brioche.

Among the inventive menu items, you can also find classic dishes like chicken noodle soup, wedge salads, Brisket Philly sandwich, biscuits and gravy, and more.

redBERRY is open Tuesday through Sunday from 6:30 am – 2 pm.



The Baked Potato Food Truck

A simple but delicious concept! The Baked Potato Food Truck is located at 116 E Greene St. Piqua, OH 45356 and 408 Wood St. Piqua, OH 45356, serving up stuffed baked potatoes that are out of this world…and more!

On the menu, you can find epic stuffed potatoes, sandwiches, walking tacos, nachos, salads, casseroles, and hot dogs, all begging for the most indulgent appetite.

Among “highly suggested” menu items are, The Funky Chicken, The TacoTato, and the Chicken Bacon Ranch. Moreover, these special spuds are all priced just under $6.

If you are more of a top-it-yourself kind of person, start with a $2 baked potato. There are plenty of add-ons available for those who enjoy a little potato with their toppings. Load up a spud with the typical bacon bits and cheese, or push your tater to the limit piled high pulled pork, hot sauce, and French’s fried onions. The sky’s the limit!

Check out their Facebook page for the latest specials and hours of operation.

Midtown Coffee & Creamery

A new sight for Miami County, Midtown Coffee & Creamery opened in May 2020. This fast-casual cafe in Troy, Ohio serves sandwiches, super-premium ice cream, and a full espresso bar.

Keeping things close to their roots, Midtown partners with other local businesses for their coffee and ice cream, like Pettibone Coffee, a local hand-selected, single-origin coffee roaster. The coffee is superior in flavor, and in sustainability also. If you crave more of a sweet treat, the ice cream is sourced from independent dairies and thus cannot be found in stores.

Among their food items, you can find a selection of seasonal soups, wraps, and sandwiches.

Join Midtown Coffee & Creamery every day from 8 am – 5 pm.



The Rolling Oasis Hop Off

The Rolling Oasis Hop Off is one of Miami Valley’s most innovative hubs for gourmet street food, ice cream, and milkshakes.

Located in Troy, this all-carryout restaurant features a unique selection of menu items, like The Original Gyrodilla – a cheese and gyro meat quesadilla grilled between 2 tortillas, topped with a Greek Salad and house-made tzatziki sauce.

The Rolling Oasis Hop Off features an ever-changing daily special, also updated on their Facebook page.

Hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 am – 9 pm, Friday through Saturday from 11 am – 10 pm, and Sunday from 12 pm – 7 pm.



The Trojan Horse

Pizza, subs, appetizers, and more are available at The Trojan Horse in Troy.

Try The Old Courthouse pizza topped with cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, and mushrooms. Their menu also features pizzeria classics like meatball subs, ham and cheese sandwiches, garlic cheese bread, and other specialty pizzas.

Hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 am – 9 pm and Friday and Saturday from 11 am – 10 pm.

Whether you are a local or a visitor, Miami County invites you to experience the fresh picks on our culinary scene. For a list of all Miami County restaurants, check out our website.



