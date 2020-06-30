WESTPORT, Conn., June 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — It’s a common problem for consumers – finding just the right size area rug to fit a specific space. A new website, RugsBySize.com, launched by GetBySize, LLC, solves this problem by aggregating multiple retailers all in one place. Consumers no longer have to visit different retailers to find what they’re looking for. This new website is basically one-stop-rug shopping and consumers only need to give a few clicks of the mouse.



The site currently features more than 20 retailers all in one place and includes top retailers such as Bloomingdales, Sotheby’s Home, One Kings Lane, Loomy Home and more. Inventory is impressive with more than 400,000 rugs from which to choose and more are being added all the time.

RugsBySize is a helpful resource for not just individual consumers, but busy interior designers, architects and other design professionals. Time is money, so a site like RugsBySize can help boost a business’s bottom line.

On the flip side, rug and carpet retailers who partner with RugsBySize increase access to more sales. They get more exposure because consumers have access to more products at a glance.

The website is user-friendly and easy to navigate. Main search criteria are size and price and searches can be narrowed by store, style and brand too.

RugsBySize gives consumers access to just about any style rug – Persian rugs, Oriental rugs, Turkish rugs, luxury rugs, modern rugs, cowhide rugs, wool rugs, hand-tufted rugs, hand-knotted rugs and kids rugs.

With RugsBySize, searching for a rug is no longer frustrating or futile. RugsBySize delivers just what the consumer needs – the perfect size rug in less time and with better results.

For more information, visit: https://www.rugsbysize.com

