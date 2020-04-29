SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – AUTOACCIDENT.COM – According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic safety, a hit-and run-accident occurs about 60 times per minute. 36% of hit-and-run accidents in Sacramento between 2017-2018 have resulted in injury or death.



In an effort to raise awareness and reduce the occurrence of hit-and-run accidents in Sacramento, AUTOACCIDENT.COM has commissioned a study to compile and analyze hit and run data in Sacramento. Data was compiled using CHP’s I-SWITRS records system.

The findings are reported through a series of charts and graphs that outline the most prevalent locations for hit-and-run accidents throughout the city. The charts are accompanied by a detailed analysis of the findings.

The data shows that the roads with the highest rate of hit-and-run accidents include:

US-50

SR-99

I-5

SR-51

I-80

12th Ave

Fruitridge Rd

Florin Rd

Stockton BL

J Street

In addition to the data compilation, charts and analysis AUTOACCIDENT.COM also provides an overview of the legal responsibilities of drivers after an accident occurs.

AUTOACCIDENT.COM aggregated data on hit-and-run accidents to produce several graphics including an interactive map to chart the locations of hit-and-run accidents in Sacramento.

The complete study details and interactive map are available at: https://www.autoaccident.com/hit-and-run-study.html.

AUTOACCIDENT.COM is a Sacramento based law firm that primarily assists injured victims with personal injury claims. They provide free consultations as well as virtual legal services.

