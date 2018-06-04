New Sandy Springs town hall underground garage opens equipped with an Intelligent Parking Solution from Parking Sense

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga., June 4, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Parking Sense installed their Intelligent Parking Solution to service residents, employees, and visitors in Sandy Springs. “City Springs” celebrated its grand opening as the new City Hall for Sandy Springs on May 7, 2018. City Springs is an innovative mixed-use project at the heart of the community that includes the new City Hall, a four-acre rooftop park with amazing views, a meeting and conference center, the Byers Theatre and an expansive underground parking garage unlike anything presently built in the Atlanta area.



As the Sandy Springs planning committee were creating their vision, they knew they needed to make sure an effective parking solution was a priority. A project of this magnitude relies on residents, visitors, and employees being able to park worry-free. They turned to Parking Sense, the fastest growing parking technology company in the world. Parking Sense Intelligent Parking Solution is affordable, cost-effective, and minimally invasive to install.

Steven Taff, regional VP for Lanier Parking explained, “The Parking Sense technology allows us to operate the garage more efficiently, maximizing capacity and revenue.”

Parking Sense Intelligent Parking System hits every beat the new city complex needed. Individual sensors track the availability of each space and LED indicators show drivers available spaces. Because it takes drivers much less time to find a space, toxic waste and gas emissions are reduced by half.

When visitors are ready to leave the site, they can utilize the free Parking Sense app that guides them step by step back to their vehicle. The inclusion of Parking Sense in the vision of City Springs ensures that all visitors will be able to enjoy the complex for years to come.

About Parking Sense:

Parking Sense is a parking technology organization focused on delivering a comprehensive suite of intelligent solutions to the parking, transportation and mobility industries. Parking Sense delivers a unique combination of hardware and software products to provide an integrated Parking as a Service (PaaS) platform to support the evolution of the driving experience.

More information: http://www.parkingsense.com/

*LOGO link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0604s2p-parking-sense-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Parking Sense

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/new-sandy-springs-town-hall-underground-garage-opens-equipped-with-an-intelligent-parking-solution-from-parking-sense/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.