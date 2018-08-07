New Scholarship to Increase Innovation in Chemical Science

CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SprayWorks is proud to announce its new scholarship program, The James Davidson Innovative Student Scholarship. The scholarship is named after SprayWorks Equipment Group owner, James Davidson. James has been designing robots and equipment for Polyurethanes for three decades and has contributed thousands of hours teaching Polyurethane professionals how to create careers in the industry.



The James Davidson Innovative Student Scholarship was designed to encourage Chemical Science students to create innovation in their chosen industry and during their university education. The scholarship will be awarded to one student pursuing a career in Chemical Science with a GPA of 2.5 or above.

Students are asked to submit an essay detailing how they currently are or how they plan to create innovation through Chemical Science. SprayWorks’ goal through The James Davidson Innovative Student Scholarship is to not only create innovation, but to raise awareness of the Polyurethane industry and how students can obtain a career in Polyurethanes.

“This scholarship is an opportunity for us to give back,” says James Davidson, Owner, SprayWorks Equipment Group. “Our industry needs to start investing in future generations to create opportunities for growth in the industry.”

To apply for the scholarship or learn more about the scholarship, please visit our website Deadline to submit is December 21, 2018. The scholarship will be awarded in Spring 2019.

Scholarship information page: https://sprayworksequipment.com/the-james-davidson-innovative-student-scholarship/.

About SprayWorks Equipment Group:

SprayWorks Equipment Group is a spray foam and polyurea company; supplying equipment, training, material, mobile rigs, and parts – and the #1 distributor for PMC equipment. With nearly 100 years of combined experience, SprayWorks has knowledge in commercial and residential buildings, bridges, and infrastructure.

SprayWorks provides training and education for new contractors and equipment operators; open cell, closed cell, polyurea & coating applications for interior & exterior building envelope design, waterproofing, below grade, bridge deck, barge, secondary containment all types of roofs and structures.

For more information, visit: https://sprayworksequipment.com/ or call 330-587-4141.

Store: http://store.sprayworksequipment.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SprayWorks

