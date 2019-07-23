New Stanford Hospital First to Install OSP Seismic Rated Diesel Particulate Filters

FRANKLIN, Mass., July 23, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — RYPOS, Inc., developer and manufacturer of advanced, exhaust filtration systems that reduce harmful emissions from diesel engines, and Stanford Medicine, a leader in pioneering research, creative teaching protocols and effective clinical therapies, are pleased to announce the first installation and approval of an OSP special seismic certification pre-approved diesel particulate filter for the new emergency power station at New Stanford Hospital medical center.



The filter systems, which are verified to the Level 3+ reduction standard by the California Air Resources Board, are now operational providing the hospital environment with clean, reliable and seismic tolerant emission control.

The Rypos Active DPF is a filter that traps and burns soot reducing particulate matter emissions by more than 85 percent. Unlike other particulate filter technologies, the Rypos system is self-monitoring and completely autonomous ensuring that the filter is continuously clean and able to accept the full exhaust load of the emergency generator at any time. At the request of Stanford Medicine and other critical medical facility operators, Rypos pursued and obtained the OSP special seismic certification in an effort to streamline the approval and installation process for these mission critical systems.

“People often forget that the diesel particulate filter is capable of degrading or preventing the supply of emergency back-up power should it malfunction in a seismic event. By testing the Rypos DPF to the highest seismic levels, we are able to provide New Stanford Hospital and our other hospital customers with peace of mind that their filters will remain fully operational in the event of an emergency,” said Peter Bransfield, RYPOS’ CEO.

Bert Hurlbut, Vice President of New Stanford Hospital, commented; “We are pleased to be the first to put the Rypos seismically certified filter into service. Stanford Health Care’s commitment to sustainability and our common interest with Rypos in advancing clean air technology have resulted in a product that is ideally suited to our needs.”

RYPOS – https://www.rypos.com/ – is a privately held Company with operations in Franklin, Mass. They have designed and developed a number of leading-edge diesel exhaust filtration products for small and large engines that utilize their patented electrical regeneration strategy and technology.

Stanford Heath Care seeks to provide patients with the very best in diagnosis and treatment, with outstanding quality, compassion and coordination. With an unmatched track record of scientific discovery, technological innovation and translational medicine, Stanford Medicine physicians are pioneering leading edge therapies today that will change the way health care is delivered tomorrow.

