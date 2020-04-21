RED DEER, Alberta, April 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Everyone has been economically impacted by COVID-19 in one way or another and property appraisers are no exception. However, Anow, an appraisal management software developer, is excited to announce the launch of Anow Walkthrough, a sophisticated, but straightforward homeowner inspection product designed to help appraisers when they can’t get inside a property. It enables true “virtual tours” with multiple fraud preventions built-in and empowers appraisers to work again.



Anow simplifies the way real estate appraisers manage their businesses and was recently recognized by Housing Wire in their TECH100 list for 2020. It streamlines a wide range of everyday appraisal processes while offering unmatched business insights that help appraisers to better compete in today’s digital environment.

And now, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, with global limitations on social interaction and contact, carrying out walkthroughs to appraise properties is a significant challenge. Anow’s innovative solution is this complementary product: Anow Walkthrough.

“Since the pandemic started, we’ve only done exterior inspections and are avoiding going into all properties,” Mark Matkowski, Soderquist Appraisals, says. “Anow Walkthrough has been a game-changer. It gives us everything we need to confidently do full appraisals, puts no one at risk and keeps my income up too.”

Anow Walkthrough offers a step-by-step guide for homeowners and realtors to capture photos and necessary information pertaining to property interiors and exteriors. It also allows homeowners to share unique home details without needing to download an app. It’s simple and convenient. Multiple rules are in place, including date, time and geolocation of photographs, plus public records and artificial intelligence validates homeowner data and photos.

For appraisers, they can collect compliant information remotely and safely, mainly because they come in contact with clients daily during inspections. Appraisers can walk a homeowner through the process, or they can do it on their own time.

“The possibilities are endless, and appraisers will continue to adopt Walkthrough, even after the COVID-19 crisis, as a value-added service,” Marty Haldane, CEO, Anow, says.

Appraisal Management Companies (AMCs) and lenders are seeing many benefits too. They’re already empowering their network of appraisers to keep appraising during these challenging times.

“We wanted to not just empathize with our customers, but provide a solution to this complex challenge,” Haldane says. “Everyday, more restrictions are being put into place, and we want to ensure that appraisers can still appraise and make a living. Walkthrough has been used on thousands of appraisals and AMCs and lenders have also been prompted to jump on board to help their appraiser panels. The response we’ve received from appraisers, lenders and AMCs has been absolutely overwhelming, and it just shows how we are all in this together to help each other out. It’s really great to see.”

Existing Anow customers will receive a free upgrade of the Anow platform to include Anow Walkthrough. New customers will receive access to Anow Walkthrough along with a complimentary one-on-one guide on how best to use the Anow platform for their appraisal business.

About Anow

Launched in 2011 by multi-generational appraisal professional Marty Haldane, Anow is designed for today’s digital environment. It has robust order tracking, job assignment, collaboration and scheduling tools that allow appraisers and administrative staff to save time, assign appraisals more efficiently and deliver exceptional service to clients and mortgage lenders from any web-enabled device. Advanced reporting enables business owners to manage fee competition and turn times with ease.

