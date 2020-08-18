NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Aug. 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DataNumen recently announced the release of PSD Repair 2.1 – one of the leading FREE Photoshop repair tools used world-wide to fix corrupt and broken PSD files. The newest version improves the batch recovery engine, provides better performance and a higher recovery rate than before, plus fixes small bugs.



PHOTO CAPTION: DataNumen releases PSD Repair version 2.1.

PSD (Photoshop Document) is an image file format used in conjunction with Adobe’s Photoshop application. It’s an easy to use image editing format that supports multiple image layers, imaging options, and high-quality graphics data. Photographers, digital artists and illustrators who rely heavily on PSD files may encounter unforeseen PSD damage or corruption due to a variety of causes including transfer interruptions, power outage, and storage device damage.

PSD Repair is a tool that enables users to quickly repair damaged PSD files, which can save hours or even weeks of work.

According to DataNumen President and CEO Alan Chen, “PSD will forever change the way users are able to repair and retrieve damaged PSD and PDD files.”

He added, “DataNumen PSD Repair will be a great asset and the perfect pairing for all Photoshop users.”

PSD Repair 2.1 product features include:

Supports the recovery of all versions of Adobe Photoshop PSD and PDD files.

Supports the recovery of an image and its various layers.

Retrieves original image size and color depth for each layer.

Repairs the image’s color palettes and its pixels, dimension and color depth.

Supports recovery of RLE compressed and uncompressed images.

Supports recovery of PSD images with various color modes including: multichannel, duotone, lab, grayscale, RGB and bitmap.

Supports repair of corrupted PSD and PDD files on multiple media forms including: zip disks and CDROMs.

Supports repair of a batch of Photoshop image files.

Supports the repair of Photoshop image files through integration with Windows Explorer.

Learn more about DataNumen PSD Repair at: https://www.datanumen.com/psd-repair/

Pricing and availability

DataNumen PSD Repair is available for Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 and Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019, 32-bit and 64-bit. The cost of the program is free for personal use or $149.95 for business use, with volume discounts available.

About DataNumen

DataNumen develops data recovery software since 2001. The company ships tools for document, file and disk recovery as well as backup tools to hundreds of top companies worldwide including IBM, AT&T, Microsoft.

For more information, visit https://www.datanumen.com/.

Links:

Company website: https://www.datanumen.com/

Product page: https://www.datanumen.com/psd-repair/

Download: https://www.datanumen.com/psd-repair/dpsdr.exe

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0818s2p-datanumen-psd-300dpi.jpg

News Source: DataNumen

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/new-version-of-psd-repair-kit-recovers-damaged-psd-files-in-batch/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.