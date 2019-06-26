New Weight Loss Blog Provides Intermittent Dry Fasting Advice

SCRANTON, Pa., June 26, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- Health enthusiast Jeff Mirro has announced a new blog – JeffMirro.com – that gives free advice on intermittent dry fasting to lose weight and cure health problems. It draws from the collected experience and knowledge of many of the most influential online experts and motivates people to lose weight, heal, and rejuvenate.



Blog readers will benefit from years of research and no longer have to visit multiple sites to get information they need. So many subjects can be found all in one spot. Topics include everything from health lies people have been told their whole lives and how to get shredded with intermittent dry fasting, to the importance of drinking purified water and more.

Dry fasting is a form of fasting where no water or food is consumed for an extended period of time. Many of Mirro’s blog posts address how this simple process can benefit health.

“It works,” Mirro says. “It works for weight loss, digestive problems, skin problems, and a whole host of other health issues.”

Mirro’s passion for health and fitness is evident and he wants to share his knowledge with the world.

Blog readers will also learn about things like autophagy, water and salt fasting, the best workout routines, and what to eat when not fasting.

With a personal 4.3 percent body fat count, Mirro believes in the one meal a day (OMAD) philosophy although in certain circumstances, two meals with a tight eating window may be more appropriate.

“Constantly spiking your insulin by snacking or grazing, or even eating three square meals a day like you were always told to do, is one of the worst things you can do for your health,” he says.

Launched in March, 2019, JeffMirro.com is quickly becoming one of the most important online resources for intermittent fasting and weight loss advice.

“We’re ready to help transform North America and the entire world into the best version of themselves,” he says.

About Jeff Mirro:

Mirro is a health and fitness enthusiast. His goal is to help as many people as possible lose weight and solve their health problems, with dry fasting as the main solution. He has dedicated his life to fitness and nutrition and has been engaging in formal exercises since he was 12. He’s been researching and reading about nutritional topics and alternative medicine since 2000. Now he has a platform to share what he’s learned.

For more information: https://jeffmirro.com

*PHOTO link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0626s2p-jeff-mirro-300dpi.jpg

