This compassionate gift is for use by people who are incarcerated as well as correctional officers employed in the prison system. Additionally, Sam is offering the Waking Up app at no cost to anyone who cannot afford to purchase it.

Sam is the New York times bestselling author of several titles, including “Waking Up: A Guide to Spirituality Without Religion.” Sam earned the 2017 Webby Award in the category of Science and Education for his podcast titled “Making Sense.”

By sharing the Waking Up app with the men and women living in prisons, Sam has enabled them to experience the healing benefits of meditation and a deeper understanding of themselves and others. Clinically, meditation has been proven to be of benefit in stress reduction, promotion of mental health and aiding in overcoming addiction.

“Meditation is one of the most important ways to change the wiring in our brains after a lifetime of toxic stress, violence and abuse,” said Fritzi Horstman, founder of the Compassion Prison Project. “Everyone in the prison environment can benefit from this incredible healing resource from Sam Harris.”

About Compassion Prison Project

Compassion Prison Project is a grassroots organization with a mission to transform prisons and communities through compassionate action.

To learn more please visit https://compassionprisonproject.org/ a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

