IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) —- Dr. Nevine Carmelle is excited to announce the launch of her new YouTube channel – “The Dr. Nevine Carmelle TV Show.” After receiving numerous questions pertaining to tax problems and the law via phone calls and emails, she thought it would be a good idea to launch a channel where people could tune in on their own time and have many of their questions answered for free.



“I enjoy giving back to the community and this show will hopefully provide valuable feedback to those who need it most,” she says.

This first show in a monthly series which spotlights taxes. It answers questions such as, “What happens if I don’t file my taxes?” and “What if I don’t have an income? Do I still need to file my taxes?”

She talks about how to avoid collections, how to develop customized strategies for dealing with the IRS and much more. Her approach is straight forward and realistic. She breaks down complicated matters into no-nonsense, practical, how-to solutions and explains that each case is different.

Dr. Carmelle is committed to working with those who are less fortunate than herself. She’s actively involved in working with the homeless population and dedicates a great deal of time to organizing fundraisers, blood drives and more. The Dr. Nevine Carmelle TV show ties into those efforts to provide free information and consultations.

While her YouTube channel is just getting off the ground, Dr. Carmelle has some exciting ideas for future shows in the works. She’s planning to host guest speakers who are superstars in their field. Topics will focus on: real estate, litigation, mediation, business planning, export/import law, non-profit issues and goodwill events.

About Dr. Nevine Carmelle

Dr. Nevine Carmelle has been included in Marquis Who’s Who, excels as an enrolled agent with the IRS and is the founder and CEO of Attorney Network. She’s negotiated tax liens, levies, payment plans and offers in compromise and has represented clients with tax audits and appeals. Her specialties include retirement planning, charitable gifting, insurance planning, estate planning, business compensation and real estate matters.

She has extensive experience in the structures of business planning for individuals, corporations, partnerships, limited liability companies and S-Corporations in the U.S. and abroad. She’s been a featured speaker on tax and financial matters at many professional seminars, and has been interviewed on TV and radio show about business strategies and financial structures.

She’s also the author of “Wealth and Business Planning Strategies: The Ultimate Guide for Wealth Management, Privacy & Prosperity for Business Owners” (ISBN: 978-0692562017).

Subscribe to the Dr. Nevine Carmelle TV show: https://youtu.be/yOW6_RDziq0

For more information about Dr. Nevine Carmelle: http://www.nevinecarmelle.com/

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1107s2p-dr-carmelle-300dpi.jpg

*Photo Caption: Dr. Nevine Carmelle.

News Source: Dr. Nevine Carmelle

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/new-youtube-channel-with-dr-nevine-carmelle-spotlights-financial-and-real-estate-problems-and-solutions/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.