NEXT Future Transportation Forms Innovation Partnership with Digital Barriers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NEXT Future Transportation, the world’s only modular vehicle solutions provider and Digital Barriers, a world pioneer and leader in wireless video streaming and deep learning-based facial recognition, today announced a joint integration program around embedded computer vision software.



SmartVis live facial recognition and EdgeVis live video streaming from Digital Barriers will be included with NEXT’s patented autonomous mass-transportation and goods-movement fleets. The partnership will enable the development of a new user experience in mobility where your face becomes your secure access to a number of connected services and in-vehicle preferences. At the same time, the adoption of live video streaming will enhance safety and security features, which will accelerate innovative solutions, and a collaborative environment with municipal stakeholders.

“We live in a world where technological innovation has dramatically changed the way in which we communicate and interact in everything that we do,” said Emmanuele Spera, CEO, NEXT Future Transportation, Inc. “More importantly, we have come to a point where we now have both a technology push and a consumer pull for advanced transportation technology products and applications. We believe that a strategic partnership with a leading player like Digital Barriers is the ideal platform for developing a new way forward in our industry and answering the evolving needs of consumers on a global scale.”

“We want to help NEXT provide its customers with a more secure, enhanced user experience whilst also better understanding the status of individual vehicles to enhance fleet security, and create tailored services and solutions that can be customized for each user,” said Zak Doffman, CEO, Digital Barriers.

“Our live facial recognition and live video streaming technologies already lead the market for performance and cost-effectiveness, and as this partnership with NEXT clearly illustrates, have the potential for widespread adoption as facial recognition and wireless video streaming become mainstream embedded solutions,” Doffman added.

“Through our new technology partnership with Digital Barriers, we will gain better insights to provide safer, cleaner and more courteous public transportation, further motivating commuters to use our services, including end-to-end multi-modal travel,” said Spera.

About NEXT Future Transportation:

NEXT is a patented advanced smart transportation and artificial intelligence system based on swarms of modular self-driving vehicles. Each module can join and detach with other modules on roads and highways. The company has created a proprietary open, bus-like environment among modules, allowing passengers to stand and walk from one module to another while in motion. To learn more, please visit: http://www.next-future-mobility.com/.

About Digital Barriers:

Digital Barriers has redefined edge-intelligent video security and surveillance. The company is a world leader in edge-intelligent solutions for the global surveillance and security markets. The company now provides its EdgeVis Live and SmartViss Face solutions as embedded software to disruptive innovators in the mobility industry. EdgeVis Live provides live, ultra-low bandwidth world-class wireless video transmission over cellular/constrained wireless networks with near-zero latency. SmartVis Face (designed to meet the frontline operational requirements for defense and law enforcement agencies) provides a level of facial recognition performance that has never before been seen in mobility services. To learn more, please visit: https://www.digitalbarriers.com/.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/MJaTxft35sg.

