NEXT Future Transportation to participate in the World Economic Forum – Tianjin, China (September 18-20)

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NEXT Future Transportation Inc. (‘NEXT’), has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as a global leader in the field of transportation innovation. “It is a great honor to be selected to participate in the world’s foremost global summit on innovation, science and technology, promoting entrepreneurship in the global public interest,” said Emmanuele Spera, Co-Founder & CEO of NEXT.



The Summer Davos, or annual meeting of the New Champions 2018 will be held from Sept. 18 to 20 in north China’s Tianjin Municipality.

The theme of the meeting is Shaping Innovative Societies in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Central to the meeting will be envisaging new ways to deploy technological innovation to address these and other major global challenges.

More than 2,000 politicians, business people from Fortune 500 companies and rising start-ups, scholars, young scientists, culture and media representatives from over 100 countries and regions are expected to attend, the largest scale of participants that the event has ever attracted.

Established by the World Economic Forum in 2007, the Summer Davos Forum is held annually in China, alternate between two port cities of Tianjin and Dalian.

About NEXT Future Transportation:

NEXT Future Transportation, Inc. is a mass transportation and goods movement startup that is developing a patented modular, autonomous, electric vehicle fleet and the supporting operating system required to bring the systems and services to market at scale. More information: http://www.get-next.com/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/DZ7QeZAIoOM

