NEXT Mortgage Conference Announces ‘NEXT Who’s Who’ Winners

EDMOND, Okla., Feb. 20, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NEXT Mortgage Events LLC, a creator of NEXT, the mortgage technology conference for women, has announced the winners of the inaugural NEXT Who’s Who list.



The NEXT Who’s Who recognizes NEXT conference attendees who are demonstrating leadership in the mortgage industry. Winners are chosen by attendee vote. More than 70 percent of NEXT’s inaugural conference attendees participated by naming up to three attendees.

The NEXT Who’s Who is different from other industry awards in that:

Winners are selected by peers, based on factors like their knowledge, insight, presence, communication, experience and commitment to the industry

The NEXT Who’s Who does not call for official nominations, thus there is no marketing or PR to sway voters

Any NEXT attendee is eligible, regardless of age, time in industry, position or other factors.

Receiving the most votes was first place winner Cerita Battles, senior vice president and head of retail diverse segments at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage. Battles was a featured speaker on “Technology and the Borrower Experience,” a session that was presented on Thursday, January 18, 2018, the first day of the conference.

While the list was created to name three professionals, second place involved a three-way tie between Julie Lane, SVP Digital Strategy and Marketing at Freedom Mortgage; Crystal Sumner, Head of Legal at Blend; and Jennifer Parker, General Manager of Digital Mortgage Solutions at Notarize. Lane and Sumner participated on the “Technology and the Borrower Experience” session. Parker presented a in the technology showcase for Notarize, winner of the technology demo Best in Show competition, which was also decided by attendee vote.

“The NEXT Who’s Who are selected by NEXT attendees based on how nominees demonstrate their leadership at the conference,” said Molly Dowdy, NEXT co-founder. “We’re pleased, but not surprised, that so many attendees participated, and are honored to have Cerita, Julie, Crystal and Jennifer as our inaugural NEXT Who’s Who winners.”

About NEXT Mortgage Events LLC:

NEXT Mortgage Events LLC is the creator of NEXT, the first women’s mortgage technology conference and expo. NEXT features informational tech-focused talks, a fast-paced tech demonstration showcase, a product-focused exposition hall and well-organized networking events – all in a comfortable environment catering to the accomplished woman executive.

NEXT’s inaugural event took place January 18-19, 2018 at the InterContinental Dallas.

For more information visit NEXTMortgageConference.com follow @NEXTmtgEvents or email [email protected]

*Web Photo Caption: NEXT Who’s Who winners for January 2018 are Cerita Battles, Wells Fargo Home Mortgage; Julie Lane, Freedom Mortgage; Crystal Sumner, Blend; Jennifer Parker, Notarize.

News Source: NEXT Mortgage Events LLC

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/next-mortgage-conference-announces-next-whos-who-winners/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.