BRADENTON, Fla., Jan. 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On Wednesday February 12, 2020 at 1 p.m., come meet and greet a ninety-six-year-old marine, Gene Christie, as he releases his CD containing a song to honor his fellow Marines in the 5th Division who won the Battle of Iwo Jima at great sacrifice.



The bloodiest battle in Marine Corp history, the Battle of Iwo Jima began over 75 years ago on February 19, 1945. It was very instrumental in the defeat of the Japanese during World War Two.

“My fellow 18 and 19-year-old marines never had a chance to live,” said Gene Christie.

The meet and Greet will be at:

Elan of Manatee, 7375 Stone River Rd., Bradenton, FL 34203; (941) 229-0052. 1 p.m. EST.

Many of your readers and listeners would be fascinated to hear Gene Christie’s story and song. The sorrow he feels about his fallen and wounded Marines 75 years later is a story that must be told. His story and song are a testament to the scars many veterans carry daily! His song and story are a perfect addition for the upcoming 75th anniversary on February 19, 2020!



The song “Thirty Days Later” is now available on many digital outlets like iTunes, Amazon Music and Apple Music.

For more information on the song, visit: http://thirtydayslater.com

The CDs will be available beginning February 12, 2020 at: Elan of Manatee, 7375 Stone River Rd., Bradenton, FL 34203.

“Thirty Days Later” is U.S. Copyright #1-8302389241 in the United States and/or other countries.

