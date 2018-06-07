NotaryCam Celebrates 100K Online Notarizations with Live Demo at National Settlement Services Summit (NS3) 2018

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 7, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam, Inc. (NotaryCam) today announced that it has completed more than 100,000 online notarizations since introducing the service in 2012. To celebrate this milestone, NotaryCam will offer free demos of its eClose360 platform to attendees of the 2018 National Settlement Services Summit (NS3) being held June 6–8 at the Marriott Renaissance Center in Detroit.



“NotaryCam is proud to have completed more remote, online notarizations than all our competitors combined — all while maintaining a customer satisfaction rating of 99.8 percent and the highest Net Promoter Score in the business,” said NotaryCam Founder and CEO Rick Triola. “We view this achievement as a testament to the trust our valued partners and customers place in NotaryCam as the innovative leader in eNotarization and eClosing.”

According to Triola, an increasing number of NotaryCam’s online notarizations now occur as part of real estate transactions closed online through the company’s eClose360 platform.

“Supporting more than 100,000 transactions has given NotaryCam the deep expertise necessary to execute flawless online real estate closings,” Triola said. “And let’s be honest — the mortgage closing ceremony is no time to experiment. It’s the most important transaction in many consumers’ lives, so it’s essential to get it right.”

NotaryCam is the global leader in online notary services. Its patented technology allows businesses and individuals to legally notarize, sign and execute all types of legal documents online, from real estate deeds to heath directives to powers of attorney. The company’s eClose360 eClosing platform enables all parties, including REALTORS®, attorneys, lenders and settlement agents, to not only notarize documents, but also close real estate and mortgage transactions entirely online from anywhere in the world.

NS3 will kick off on June 6 with live demos from NotaryCam and other eClosing technology providers on the fifth floor of the Marriot Renaissance Center. NotaryCam’s demo can be found in the Cadillac A and B meetings rooms from 12 noon to 12:50 p.m. Attendees can also visit NotaryCam at booth #139 during conference exhibit hours. Now in its 14th year, NS3 brings together all partners from the real estate transaction for three days of forward-looking education and networking. To register, visit https://ns3thesummit.com/.

Following NS3, NotaryCam will make an appearance at the Texas Land Title Association (TLTA) 2018 Annual Conference and Business Meeting being held June 11–13 at the Fairmont Hotel in Austin, Texas. Attendees can visit NotaryCam at booth #11 during exhibit hours. In addition, NotaryCam’s technology will be featured in “The Technology Effect: Now and on the Horizon,” a panel discussion on remote eNotary and block chain that is part of the general session on Tuesday, June 12. The panel will feature speakers from First American Title Insurance, Stewart Title and East Texas Title. TLTA’s Annual Conference is June 11–13 at the Fairmont Hotel in Austin, Texas. To register, visit http://www.tlta.com/TLTA/Conference/Annual_Conference_Information.aspx.

About NotaryCam:

NotaryCam, Inc. (NotaryCam) is a pioneer and leader in remote, online notarization and identity verification solutions. NotaryCam’s enterprise-grade platform has helped thousands of companies and individuals get documents notarized online from anywhere in the world, at any time, by a network of certified, licensed notaries. NotaryCam’s technology provides the highest level of identity verification, security and fraud prevention as well as unmatched customer convenience.

Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.

