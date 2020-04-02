NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, the pioneering leader in online notarization and original provider of mortgage eClosing solutions, announced that its founder and CEO Rick Triola is one of the five mortgage technology innovators honored by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) as a 2020 Tech All-Star. In its 19th year, the award “celebrates industry leaders who have made outstanding contributions in mortgage technology.”



“This year’s Tech All-Star award winners represent the best of the best,” said Rick Hill, MBA’s Vice President of Technology and Executive Vice President of MISMO. “The mortgage industry in recent years has become a proving ground of innovative technology benefiting the industry and consumers. In an increasingly competitive technology space, these innovators stand out.”

Triola is a two-time Tech All-Star award winner, having also earned the honor in 2017 for NotaryCam’s eClose360 platform. This year, Triola was recognized for his work in driving industry adoption of remote online notarization (RON) and remote online closings (ROC). Thanks to his educational efforts and grassroots advocacy for RON throughout the country, nearly half of all U.S. states will have a permanent RON law in effect by the end of 2020. Many of these states have simply opted to adopt the Revised Uniform Law on Notarial Acts (RULONA) developed by the Uniform Law Commission – an effort in which Triola was heavily involved.

Due to current events related to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, emergency RON authorizations are being passed in states that did not previously have RON laws on their books, and there is also a bill pending in the U.S. Senate – the Securing and Enabling Commerce Using Remote and Electronic (SECURE) Notarization Act of 2020 – to allow RON nationwide.

“Since founding NotaryCam in 2012, I have striven not only to offer NotaryCam clients the best and most comprehensive RON platform available, but also to stay ahead of the curve on innovation and lead the charge on adoption,” stated Triola. “While emergency legislation relating to a pandemic isn’t how we wanted those benefits to become known, I hope that NotaryCam can provide a beacon of light right now for states as they issue immediate emergency measures to authorize RON, as well as later on should federal efforts also succeed.”

About NotaryCam

After pioneering the world’s first multi-party/multi-state remote online notarization (RON), career real estate executive Rick Triola founded NotaryCam and completed the first mortgage remote online closing (ROC) in 2014. Today, NotaryCam is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for hundreds of thousands of customers in all 50 states and more than 146 countries. The company’s patented eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction and supports all eClosing scenarios – RON, IPEN or Hybrids – with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. NotaryCam also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating.

