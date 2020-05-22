NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, the pioneering leader in online notarization and original provider of mortgage eClosing solutions, today announced that it would once again offer free remote online notarization (RON) sessions to United States veterans and current service members over the Memorial Day holiday weekend as part of its semi-annual “Help a Hero” initiative.



The event will run Friday, May 22 through Monday, May 25, 2020 allowing active duty and retired service members to connect to a live notary public via NotaryCam’s secure virtual signing room to legally notarize, sign and execute documents and agreements online from anywhere in the world.

“NotaryCam has always been a proud supporter of our retired and active duty service members and is honored to be able to offer this token of our appreciation to all who have served and continue to serve our country,” said NotaryCam founder Rick Triola. “We can’t repay those who serve our country, but we can and will show our appreciation by offering our remote online notarization services to military members at no charge this Memorial Day.”

Since 2013, NotaryCam has held its Help a Hero promotion for Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Current U.S. military service members and veterans who wish to take advantage of this offer need only notify their notary and present a valid military or Veterans ID card during the promotion. USAA, Navy Federal Credit Union and Pentagon Federal Credit Union members are also eligible for the promotion. For more information, please visit https://www.notarycam.com/.

After pioneering the world’s first multi-party/multi-state remote online notarization (RON), career real estate executive Rick Triola founded NotaryCam and completed the first mortgage remote online closing (ROC) in 2014. Today, NotaryCam is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for hundreds of thousands of customers in all 50 states and more than 146 countries. The company’s patented eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction and supports all eClosing scenarios – RON, IPEN or Hybrids – with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. NotaryCam also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating.

