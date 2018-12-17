NotaryCam, Stewart Title Execute First Complete Purchase and Sale Mortgage Transaction via Remote Online Closing in Virginia

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 17, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, the leader in online notarization and the original provider of mortgage eClosing solutions, today announced it has completed the first remote online closing (ROC) for a purchase and sale transaction in Virginia in conjunction with Stewart Title®. Using NotaryCam’s eClose360® platform, Stewart Title facilitated both sides of the eClose transaction between the buyer and seller, marking the first time that both parties to one transaction completed their portion of the closing remotely.



“Virginia was a pioneer in the adoption of remote online notarization legislation, which serves as a key component to the ROC process,” said NotaryCam Founder Rick Triola. “NotaryCam foresaw the need for home buyers and seller to be able to complete the closing process remotely years ago, and in working with forward-thinking industry partners like Stewart Title, we’ve been able to steadily increase the number of ROC transactions under our belt since our first in 2012, now exceeding 130,000 transactions.”

eClose360 by NotaryCam provides lenders and title/closing agents with a secure, online closing room for remote online closings. Users can upload closing documents, meet with signers and return fully executed and compliant documents within an hour. The platform also records the entire transaction, providing closing agents and lender with verifiable proof that the transaction was completed in accordance with all relevant laws and regulations and with the signers’ full understanding and intent.

“Stewart continues to innovate and leverage technology to simplify the complex closing process, allowing customers to now close faster and more securely, anywhere, at any time,” said Scott Gillen, Senior Vice President, Industry Relations, Stewart Title. “NotaryCam gives us an added advantage to meet our customer needs by providing a fully digital closing solution that saves everyone time and money, and ultimately enhancing the customer experience.”

About Stewart:

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction.

At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™ More information is available at https://www.stewart.com/, subscribe to the Stewart blog at blog.stewart.com, or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About NotaryCam:

After pioneering the world’s first remote online notarization (RON), career real estate executive Rick Triola founded NotaryCam in 2012, and shortly thereafter, the company completed the first mortgage remote online closing (ROC) in 2014. Today, NotaryCam is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for hundreds of thousands of customers in all 50 states.

The company’s patented eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. NotaryCam also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating.

Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.

