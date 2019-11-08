NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 8, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam® today announced that in honor of Veterans Day, it would once again offer free remote online notarization (RON) sessions to United States veterans and current service members as part of its semi-annual “Help a Hero” initiative.



Starting Friday, November 8 and running through Monday, November 11, the initiative allows active duty and retired service members to connect to a live notary public via NotaryCam’s secure virtual signing room to legally notarize, sign and execute documents and agreements online from anywhere in the world.

“NotaryCam is proud to be able to provide our remote online notarization services to our veterans and active duty military members at no charge this Veterans Day,” said NotaryCam founder Rick Triola. “There is no way we can repay our retired and active duty service members, but NotaryCam is honored to offer this token of our appreciation to all who have served and continue to serve our country.”

Since 2013, NotaryCam has held its Help a Hero promotion for Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Current U.S. military service members and veterans who wish to take advantage of this offer need only notify their notary and present a valid military or Veterans ID card during the promotion. USAA, Navy Federal Credit Union and Pentagon Federal Credit Union members are also eligible for the promotion. For more information, please visit https://www.notarycam.com/.

About NotaryCam

After pioneering the world’s first multi-party/multi-state remote online notarization (RON), career real estate executive Rick Triola founded NotaryCam and completed the first mortgage remote online closing (ROC) in 2014. Today, NotaryCam is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for hundreds of thousands of customers in all 50 states and more than 146 countries. The company’s patented eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. NotaryCam also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating.

Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.

