NotaryCam’s Rick Triola Named A 2018 HousingWire Vanguard

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 3, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, the leader in online notarization and original provider of mortgage eClosing solutions, today announced that its Founder and CEO Rick Triola has been named a 2018 Vanguard by HousingWire magazine as part of its fourth annual HW Vanguards Awards™ program. In the magazine’s profile on Triola, the HousingWire editorial staff noted Triola’s role as a “pioneer in the field of digital mortgages,” having completed the first eNotary mortgage closing in 2004, the first remote online notarization (RON) transaction in 2012 and the first mortgage remote online closing (ROC) in 2014.



The HW Vanguard Award™ recognizes leaders of businesses contributing to the growth of the housing economy and its various sectors, including lending, servicing, investments, and real estate. This year’s 52 honorees were chosen for the vital contributions made to their companies as well as the dynamic ways they are impacting the industry.

“In addition to representing a wide range of talent and expertise in the mortgage finance economy, this year’s Vanguard honorees represent much of the change happening within the mortgage industry,” Online Editor Caroline Basile said.

Triola’s contributions to the changes in the industry can be summed up by what he considers to be his secret to success: “The secret to my success is plain and simple hard work — grinding it out on the field while most folks don’t even know the game is being played.”

For the full list of this year’s honorees, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/47526-meet-the-2018-hw-vanguard-award-winners.

About HW Media:

HW Media is the leading digital community for real estate, financial services and fintech professionals to engage, connect and gain knowledge. Founded in 2016 through the acquisition of HousingWire, HW Media is based in Dallas, Texas with team members across the country. HW Media is owned by Riomar Capital.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

About NotaryCam

After pioneering the world’s first remote online notarization (RON), career real estate executive Rick Triola founded NotaryCam in 2012, and shortly thereafter, the company completed the first mortgage remote online closing (ROC) in 2014. Today, NotaryCam is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for hundreds of thousands of customers in all 50 states. The company’s patented eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. NotaryCam also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating.

Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.

Twitter: @NotaryCam #ROC #RON #digitalmortgage #emortgage #eclosing #enotary

News Source: NotaryCam Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/notarycams-rick-triola-named-a-2018-housingwire-vanguard/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.