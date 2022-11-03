With Halloween now over, many are looking towards and preparing for the winter holiday events and celebrations. Although it may seem early to some, since we haven’t even celebrated Thanksgiving, November is the start of the Holiday season. Check out some of the great holiday events this month in Miami County

Piqua’s Holiday Horse Parade- Piqua

November 12th, 7:00pm-9:00pm

Imagine, elegant horse drawn carriages, hitches and riders, all outfitted with Holiday lights. Downtown Piqua offers just that with the Holiday Horse Parade down Main Street.

Downtown Troy’s Grand Illumination-Troy

November 25th, 5:00pm-8:30pm

Downtown Troy lights up for the Holidays! Enjoy holiday music, hot cocoa, shopping at our local merchants, and, of course, the lighting of the tree at 6:45pm.

Pleasant Hill’s Christmas in the Village- Pleasant Hill

November 27th, 5:00pm-8:00pm

Check out this small town seasonal celebration! Enjoy festive foods, live music, crafts, and visits with Santa. Tree lighting is at 6, you don’t want to miss it!

November is just the beginning of Miami County’s Holiday events! Be sure to keep and eye out for our December Holiday Happenings Blog or check out our events calendar HERE.

