Now Hiring! Administrative Project Manager

Dayton, OH area boutique digital marketing agency seeking administrative project manager that keeps our marketing campaigns and design projects on track, teams communicating, and clients delighted.

Significant preference given to:

Those with great writing skills

Those who are local to the Northern Dayton, OH area

Those who are Masters of Trello and can bend it to do their will

Job Responsibilities

Excel in a highly distributed work environment where the delivery team is stretched across 7 timezones and 3 continents. Communicate with team members using #slack and email, making sure their deliverables are on time and on track. Deliver End of Month reporting to clients via email. Direct the content writers on the team to deliver campaign materials on time. When short-fuse writing delivereables like blog articles or email campaigns are necessary, this project manager will be capable of delivering researched and well-written blogs and email sequences. Assist the marketing executive with creating and maintaining Trello boards.

Assist the marketing executive in closing deals and providing excellent communications with clients.

Hours

This is a part-time or contract position (will discuss) 10-15 hours a week.

Pay

Pay is commiserate with experience, but will not be below $15/hr.

Work Environment

This job can be performed from a home office, however local candidates are being sought to attend occasional client meetings, as well as regular weekly strategy meetings in our headquarters in Tipp City, Ohio

