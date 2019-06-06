Now Hiring: Energy Engineer

Energy Optimizers, USA, LLC specializes in developing, engineering, and implementing energy efficiency and energy savings projects for educational, governmental and commercial customers. Our goal is to reduce our clients’ costs while saving the environment.

Energy Optimizers, USA emphasizes ethics, honesty, customer service, and education with its associates, vendor partners, and customers. We are committed to providing our services in a professional, honest manner and to exceed the expectations of our customers.

Position Overview

Our Project Development team is looking to add a full-time Energy Engineer to join our fast-paced company. Our new office in downtown Dayton is easily accessible and our unique team culture provides a positive and rewarding growth opportunity for all associates.

Responsibilities will include:

Focus on Utility (Electricity, Fuel and Water) Analysis Manage, analyze and report all customer related utility usage and cost data Research opportunity and apply for utility provider incentives

Develop and create Comprehensive Energy Savings projects for the company’s customers

Create comprehensive energy audit reports (ASHRAE Level 2) Strong writing skills required

Measurement & Verification management for all past customer projects Comprehensive understanding of utility data and analysis/reporting of pre and post project data required

Ability to create PowerPoint presentations and present findings to customers

Energy Star data input for all customers

Potentially assist with on-site facility energy audits HVAC systems Lighting systems Building envelope, etc.



Requirements:

US Citizenship; company policy does not support student visa or corporate sponsorships

Knowledge, experience and education in energy engineering; minimum bachelor’s degree in Energy and Environmental Engineering and/or Renewable Clean Energy (Master’s preferred) Energy systems, energy unit fundamentals Utility data and analysis education and experience

Knowledge of the following industries is preferred HVAC Lighting Energy Auditing and Assessment of Energy Conservation Measures preferred

Honesty and Integrity

Desire to work hard, be flexible and ability to multitask

Computer skills – quality writing skills Excel – A MUST PowerPoint Word Outlook



To apply

Please email your resume and cover letter to bkenley@energyoptusa.com or mail to:

Energy Optimizers, USA

632 E. First Street

Dayton, OH 45402

The post Now Hiring: Energy Engineer appeared first on Energy Optimizers, USA.