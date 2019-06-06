Now Hiring: Energy Engineer

Energy Optimizers, USA, LLC specializes in developing, engineering, and implementing energy efficiency and energy savings projects for educational, governmental and commercial customers. Our goal is to reduce our clients’ costs while saving the environment.
Energy Optimizers, USA emphasizes ethics, honesty, customer service, and education with its associates, vendor partners, and customers. We are committed to providing our services in a professional, honest manner and to exceed the expectations of our customers.
Position Overview
Our Project Development team is looking to add a full-time Energy Engineer to join our fast-paced company. Our new office in downtown Dayton is easily accessible and our unique team culture provides a positive and rewarding growth opportunity for all associates.
Responsibilities will include:
- Focus on Utility (Electricity, Fuel and Water) Analysis
- Manage, analyze and report all customer related utility usage and cost data
- Research opportunity and apply for utility provider incentives
- Develop and create Comprehensive Energy Savings projects for the company’s customers
- Create comprehensive energy audit reports (ASHRAE Level 2)
- Strong writing skills required
- Measurement & Verification management for all past customer projects
- Comprehensive understanding of utility data and analysis/reporting of pre and post project data required
- Ability to create PowerPoint presentations and present findings to customers
- Energy Star data input for all customers
- Potentially assist with on-site facility energy audits
- HVAC systems
- Lighting systems
- Building envelope, etc.
Requirements:
- US Citizenship; company policy does not support student visa or corporate sponsorships
- Knowledge, experience and education in energy engineering; minimum bachelor’s degree in Energy and Environmental Engineering and/or Renewable Clean Energy (Master’s preferred)
- Energy systems, energy unit fundamentals
- Utility data and analysis education and experience
- Knowledge of the following industries is preferred
- HVAC
- Lighting
- Energy Auditing and Assessment of Energy Conservation Measures preferred
- Honesty and Integrity
- Desire to work hard, be flexible and ability to multitask
- Computer skills – quality writing skills
- Excel – A MUST
- PowerPoint
- Word
- Outlook
To apply
Please email your resume and cover letter to bkenley@energyoptusa.com or mail to:
Energy Optimizers, USA
632 E. First Street
Dayton, OH 45402
