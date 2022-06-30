Energy Optimizers, USA is currently looking to fill the following role(s):

Senior Energy Engineer

Energy Optimizers, USA, LLC specializes in developing, engineering, and implementing energy efficiency, facility improvement and solar projects for educational, governmental, and commercial customers. Our goal is to reduce our clients’ costs while saving the environment.

We emphasize ethics, honesty, customer service, and education with our customers, associates, vendors, contractors, and partners. We are committed to providing our services in a professional manner at a fair profit margin that exceeds the expectations of our customers.

Position Overview

Our Project Development team is looking to add a full-time Senior Energy Engineer to join our fast-paced company. Our new office in downtown Dayton is easily accessible and our entrepreneurial team culture provides a positive and rewarding growth opportunity for all Associates.

Responsibilities will include:

Focus on Utility (Electricity, Fuel and Water) Analysis

Manage, analyze, and report all customer related utility usage and cost data

Research opportunity and apply for utility provider incentives

Develop and create Comprehensive Energy Savings projects for the company’s customers

Create comprehensive energy audit reports (ASHRAE Level 2 and Level 3)

Strong writing and mathematical skills required

Measurement & Verification management for all past customer projects

Comprehensive understanding of utility data and analysis/reporting of pre and post project data required, including rate structure analysis

Ability to create PowerPoint presentations and present findings to customers

Energy Modelling software skills; eQUEST, Carrier, HAP, Helioscope

Energy Star analysis

Assist with on-site facility energy audits and assessments

HVAC systems

Lighting systems

Building envelope

Solar opportunities, etc.

Requirements:

US Citizenship: company policy does not support student visa or corporate sponsorships

Minimum of 5-Years’ experience in the Energy Engineering Field

Knowledge, experience, and education in energy engineering; minimum bachelor’s degree in Energy and Environmental, Mechanical or Renewable Clean Energy Engineer (Master’s preferred)

Energy systems, energy unit fundamentals

Utility data and analysis education and experience

Knowledge of the following industries is preferred

HVAC, Lighting, Building Envelope,

Energy Auditing and Assessment of Energy Conservation Measures preferred

Desire to work hard, be flexible and ability to multitask

Strong computer skills with quality writing skills

Excel – A MUST

MS Office

Strong communication skills

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000.00 – $100,000.00 per year

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Vision insurance

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Supplemental Pay:

Bonus pay

Ability to commute/relocate:

Dayton, OH 45402: Reliably commute or planning to relocate before starting work (Required)

Experience:

Mech or Energy Engineering: 5 years (Preferred)

Work Location: One location

