Now Hiring: Senior Energy Engineer

Energy Optimizers, USA, LLC specializes in developing, engineering, and implementing energy efficiency, facility improvement, and solar projects for educational, governmental, and commercial customers. Our goal is to reduce our clients’ costs while saving the environment.

We emphasize ethics, honesty, customer service, and education with our customers, associates, vendors, contractors, and partners. We are committed to providing our services in a professional manner at a fair profit margin that exceeds the expectations of our customers.

For more information, visit our website at www.energyoptusa.com.

Position Overview

Our Project Development team is looking to add a full-time Senior Energy Engineer to join our fast-paced company. Our new office in downtown Dayton is easily accessible and our entrepreneurial team culture provides a positive and rewarding growth opportunity for all Associates.

Responsibilities will include:

Focus on Utility (Electricity, Fuel, and Water) Analysis Manage, analyze and report all customer related utility usage and cost data Research opportunity and apply for utility provider incentives

Develop and create Comprehensive Energy Savings projects for the company’s customers

Create comprehensive energy audit reports (ASHRAE Level 2 and Level 3) Strong writing and mathematical skills required

Measurement & Verification management for all past customer projects Comprehensive understanding of utility data and analysis/reporting of pre and post project data required, including rate structure analysis

Ability to create PowerPoint presentations and present findings to customers

Energy Modelling software skills

Energy Star analysis

Potentially assist with on-site facility energy audits and assessments HVAC systems Lighting systems Building envelope Solar opportunities, etc.



Requirements:

US Citizenship; company policy does not support student visa or corporate sponsorships

Minimum of 5-Years’ experience in the Energy Engineering Field

Knowledge, experience and education in energy engineering; minimum bachelor’s degree in Energy and Environmental Engineering and/or Renewable Clean Energy (Master’s preferred) Energy systems, energy unit fundamentals Utility data and analysis education and experience

Knowledge of the following industries is preferred HVAC, Lighting, Building Envelope, Energy Auditing and Assessment of Energy Conservation Measures preferred

Desire to work hard, be flexible and ability to multitask

Strong computer skills with quality writing skills Excel – A MUST MS Office







