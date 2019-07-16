NRL Mortgage Now Offering FormFree’s AccountChek Automated Asset Verification to Borrowers Nationwide

ATLANTA, Ga., July 16, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® today announced that loan originators and support staff at NRL Mortgage are now offering AccountChek® automated asset verification to loan applicants nationwide. AccountChek gives borrowers a convenient and secure way to verify their assets without having to print, scan or fax bank statements.



Houston-based NRL Mortgage selected AccountChek for its streamlined borrower experience, off-the-shelf integration with the Ellie Mae® Encompass® loan origination system and participation in rep and warrant relief initiatives offered by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The lender’s growth over the last year makes it a standout in the mortgage industry, which experienced an overall decline in year-over-year volume.

“NRL Mortgage prides itself on bringing our customers reliability and excellence in the residential lending experience, and to that end we are always looking to align ourselves with like-minded mortgage service providers like FormFree,” said NRL Mortgage Chief Operations Officer Kevin Murphy.

“FormFree is proud to support a thriving company like NRL Mortgage with verification services that make the lending experience smoother and more secure for both originators and borrowers,” said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler.

NRL Mortgage employs nearly 200 loan officers and serves borrowers in 46 states coast-to-coast. Recognized by the Houston Chronicle as a top workplace for four years in a row, NRL is Houston’s highest-ranked employer in the financial services segment.

About FormFree®:

FormFree is a fintech company whose market-leading AccountChek® Asset Reports are used by lenders nationwide to verify borrower assets, employment and income in minutes. To date, more than 1,000 U.S. lenders have ordered over 1.25 million AccountChek Asset Reports, delighting their customers with a paperless experience and reducing origination timelines by up to 20 days. FormFree offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and their investors using a secure ReIssueKey™. A HousingWire TECH100™ company for four consecutive years, FormFree is based in Athens, Georgia.

For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ ­­or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

About NRL Mortgage:

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, NRL Mortgage is currently licensed in 48 states and the District of Columbia. We specialize in the origination of residential mortgage loans across the United States. These loans include conforming conventional loans, jumbo loans, loans guaranteed by the Veterans Administration, loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration and loans backed by Rural Housing Department/ USDA. NRL has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, the Houston Chronicle’s Top Workplaces, and the Houston Business Journal’s Fast 100. For more information: https://nrlmortgage.com/

Twitter: @RealFormFree @NRLMortgage #AccountChek #digitalmortgage #mortgagelending

Instagram: @NRLMortgage

* LOGO link for Media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/17-0926s2p-formfree-300dpi.jpg

News Source: FormFree

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/nrl-mortgage-now-offering-formfrees-accountchek-automated-asset-verification-to-borrowers-nationwide/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.