When people say goodbye to their loved ones, they often do not think it will be for the last time. They may even have plans to see them later, but unfortunately, a car accident could quickly change the future. For some people, it can feel as if they never truly had the opportunity to say goodbye if a crash unexpectedly claims a loved one’s life.

It was recently reported that a crash in Ohio resulted in one fatality. Apparently, there was only one vehicle involved in the incident, and two people were inside the vehicle. After the accident, authorities came to the scene and discovered that the vehicle had left the roadway and hit a guardrail before coming to a stop in the opposite lanes of travel.

The passenger of the vehicle was found unresponsive, but it was unclear whether that 28-year-old individual was declared dead at the scene or elsewhere. The 24-year-old driver suffered undisclosed injuries in the incident and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities suspect that illegal drugs played a role in the crash, but the incident was still under investigation. It was not mentioned whether any charges were pending.

The family of the victim killed in this Ohio car accident may be replaying their last interaction with their loved one over and over. It can be difficult to accept the sudden death of a family member, and when it appears that the incident could have been avoided, the situation can be even more devastating. In efforts to address the hardships stemming from the crash, the family may have reason to consider filing a wrongful death claim against the driver considered at fault if they believe it could suit their circumstances.