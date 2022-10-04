Law enforcement agencies throughout Ohio are concerned with reducing crime in their communities. Many times, alleged crimes involve illicit drug activity, and prosecutors and law enforcement typically investigate and prosecute drug crimes aggressively. A man in Portsmouth was recently arrested on a variety of drug charges, and he is likely considering his options for mounting an effective defense. Drug investigation and arrest Not long after 9 a.m. on Sept. 30, members of the Portsmouth Police Department SWAT team executed a search warrant at a residence on Mabert Road. During their search, they allegedly found and seized 24 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 66 grams of suspected heroin and fentanyl. They also say they seized three grams of suspect crack cocaine, five firearms and more than $2,300 in cash. Police arrested a man, whose age was not provided in the report. The man faces charges of drug possession and trafficking, both first-degree felonies. He also faces charges for lesser felonies involving drug possession and trafficking along with a third-degree weapons charge. Right to defense Even though prosecutors may have substantial evidence against the man, a charge does not constitute a conviction. The man has a right to defend himself against the charges, and he is likely consulting with an experienced criminal defense attorney in Ohio. A lawyer can analyze all procedures involving the search, seizure and arrest and fight to help the man pursue the most favorable outcome possible. The post Ohio man arrested following drug bust first appeared on Dungan & LeFevre.