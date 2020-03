HADDONFIELD, N.J., March 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Getting divorced is a major life change, and the process is stressful even under the best of circumstances. Now as the nation grapples with the COVID-19 outbreak, it has pushed many divorcing spouses to the breaking point. "This is a trying time for everyone in our country, but it is especially hard on individuals who were already dealing with other major difficulties," says Roseann Vanella, founder of Advanced Mediation Solutions.