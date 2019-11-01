AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- Art-Of-Form Architectural Services, PLLC, (AOF) a commercial, award-winning architectural firm, announces it’s working with Hartz Mountain Industries to re-develop the old, vacated Newsday site. The project will include the design and development of two buildings that will be designated for industrial use.



Hartz Mountain plans to demolish the site’s existing, approximately 400,000 square-foot building and construct two new buildings that would total nearly 1 million square feet. The buildings will be occupied as multi-tenant industrial, warehousing and distribution spaces.

Hartz Mountain is working with the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency (IDA), which gave preliminary approval on more than $16.8 million in tax breaks to assist the company in redeveloping the site.

The site and buildings will be environmentally eco-friendly and LEED certified with a vast roof-mounted solar array. The solar array will generate an enormous amount of power. Height will be a huge feature with interior clearances in the range of 45 feet.

“The height alone distinguishes it from most industrial facilities in New York City and Long Island,” Ray Caliendo, AIA, ASID, founding principal of AOF says. “Most other spaces allotted for this type of use don’t come close to this height availability.”

And, there’s a high demand for warehousing and distribution space in the area, so this influx of quality space will significantly benefit many businesses and residents in the surrounding area. Project completion is estimated sometime in 2021 and is predicted to add 800 jobs with an annual payroll of $32 million to the region.

Mark Searage, co-principal, AOF, says that Hartz hired AOF because they wanted a “boots on the ground architect” that was highly experienced in commercial and industrial design and knew the locale and marketplace.

“Our history with such redevelopment and repurposing projects includes more than 2 million square feet of new or repurposed space at the former Northrop Grumman site in Bethpage, N.Y.,” Searage says.

“We’re extremely excited to represent Hartz Mountain in their initial development efforts on Long Island,” Searage says. “There’s no question that this is the right combination of capable and willing developer working in concert with a highly experienced architect to create a project unique to this locale.”

AOF senior architect, Michael Brandt was instrumental in forging the relationship between Hartz Mountain and AOF.

AOF project manager, Rich Muesch and marketing director, Shari Goldberg are all excited to be on board with this project.

