PLEASANT HILL, Calif., July 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ombudsman Services of Contra Costa, Solano, and Alameda today announces the launch of the Friendly Visiting and Telephone Reassurance Program in Solano County funded by the Napa Solano Area Agency on Aging. This new initiative is designed to provide and maintain individual connection with homebound seniors and prevent isolation, a precursor to abuse.



According to the “Napa/Solano Area Agency on Aging Four-Year Area Plan on Aging FY 2019-2020 Area Plan Update,” 2017 data suggests that there are just under 96,000 people over 60 in Solano County. Among those 65 and over, 50.4% are White, 12.4% African American, 18.9% Asian, and 11.3% Hispanic and Latino. In Solano County, 6.9% of those over 65 have incomes below the federal poverty line, requiring critical support services in order to maintain health and independence.

“We are thrilled to be launching this program,” said Executive Director Nicole Howell. “There is a sizable population of economically vulnerable seniors in Solano struggling to make ends meet. This type of vulnerability poses real threats to overall health and well-being.”

While Friendly Visiting and Telephone Reassurance is typically a community-based program, Ombudsman Services will also be partnering with facilities. Their team of staff and volunteers will execute regularly scheduled phone calls and visits to seniors in their place of residence to build relationships and assess safety risks and any unmet senior needs.

“In addition to having a friend,” Howell continues, “we will be able to help connect our seniors to things like nutrition assistance or meeting with a nurse to go over medication reconciliation and fall risk assessments. Our goal is to manage connection, provide wraparound services, and keep people safe and doing well in the home or wherever they may be.”

Ombudsman Services is projected to connect with over 1,900 individuals via telephone and nearly 900 in home visits.

About Ombudsman Services of Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda:

Ombudsman Services is the only organization mandated by law to make unannounced visits to long-term care facilities to ensure that residents are free from abuse and are receiving quality care. We have been aiding the community for more than 40 years, and all services are free of charge. We serve Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda counties with our team of highly trained Ombudsman staff and volunteers. For more information, visit http://www.ccombudsman.org/.

News Source: Ombudsman Services of Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/ombudsman-services-of-contra-costa-solano-and-alameda-announces-launch-of-friendly-visiting-and-telephone-reassurance-program-initiative/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.