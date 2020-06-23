PLEASANT HILL, Calif., June 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ombudsman Services of Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda today announces the upcoming free drive-through PPE distribution to Alameda County facilities on Friday, June 26, 2020.



“We have a dedicated team supporting long-term care residents in the Alameda community,” says Nicole Howell, Executive Director of Ombudsman Services of Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda. “We are so happy to come together with other organizations and community partners to help the hardworking frontline staff care for our seniors.”

This will be the third distribution of gloves, sanitizer, and face masks in the East Bay Area for Ombudsman Services, helping to protect a portion of the 29,000 long-term care residents that it serves.

To reserve supplies, employees of Licensed Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly (RCFEs)and Adult Residential Facilities (ARFs) in Alameda County should visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfM5HSLgJRfqNsJse-RPsaNeraWpTrDEbZ6udUZG9Ar7ZIUjQ/viewform by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Facilities will receive an emailed confirmation alerting them to a pickup time and location for Friday morning.

Because this is a contactless pickup, those attending should write the name of their facility on an 8.5 x 11-inch piece of paper and place it on their dashboard.

Friday’s distribution in Alameda County will be held in partnership with Creating New Hope, East Bay Community Energy, EBPPE.Org, as well as with the City of Dublin and the California National Guard.

About Ombudsman Services of Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda:

Ombudsman Services is the only organization mandated by law to make unannounced visits to long-term care facilities to ensure that residents are free from abuse and are receiving quality care. We have been aiding the community for more than 40 years, and all services are free of charge. We serve Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda counties with our team of highly trained Ombudsman staff and volunteers.

For more information, visit https://www.ccsombudsman.org/.

About Creating New Hope:

We specialize in identifying quality assisted living communities. We are specific and comprehensive in our approach. Our senior living advocates prescreen each community, checking licensing and regulatory history directly from the California Department of Social Services database. By providing families with relevant information, they can choose an appropriate assisted living community that will meet their loved one’s needs.

We are advocates who share unbiased insights and recommendations. We understand how difficult this process is, and our intention is to be a guiding light during this transition.

Learn More: https://creatingnewhope.org

About East Bay Community Energy:

East Bay Community Energy (EBCE) is the local electricity supplier in Alameda County. EBCE provides cleaner, greener energy at competitive rates to our customers. EBCE reinvests earnings back into the community to create local green energy jobs, local programs, and clean power projects.

Learn More: https://ebce.org

About EBPPE.Org:

We are the members of Music4Heart, a volunteer organization that performs music for seniors and children with special needs, and now we have turned our attention to COVID-19. We are planning to have a virtual concert at the end of this month. At the same time, we would like to organize a fundraising campaign to help donate masks and other PPE to hospitals and communities.

Learn More: https://www.ebppe.org

