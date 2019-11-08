RENO, Nev., Nov. 8, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Jay Holstine, President and CEO of Freightflow, said, “As many grower/shippers turn to transportation management software to improve customer service and increase margins, Onions 52 leads the pack with their recent integration of Freightflow TMS into Famous software.”



PHOTO CAPTION: Jay Holstine, President and CEO of Freightflow, a leader in transportation management software (TMS).

In addition, Freightflow has successful integrations with Produce Pro ERP and many track & trace companies.

“After a thorough evaluation of the leading transportation management software applications, we selected Freightflow because they provide excellent tools to help us reduce our transportation costs and they have an existing certified integration with our ERP solution, Famous Software,” said Trevor Flint, Onions 52, CFO.

“After last year’s driver shortage and the recent FSMA rules, many grower/shippers are looking to tighten up their transportation department and improve carrier relationships,” said Jay Holstine. “Because Freightflow provides lane management, carrier report cards and unique tools for in-network spot-bids and document handling that is already compatible with existing Famous Software installations, Onions 52 was able to get up and running in a matter of weeks not months.”

Holstine added, “Many grower/shippers are looking for ways to understand the cost of freight with sophisticated region management tools that allow you to run reports on freight costs for any region by any time range, subset of carriers, or commodity shipped and more. Having accurate shed data such as, hours, locations, phone numbers, contacts, appointment required, or first come first serve etcetera, is highly important to the load management process, but keeping this information in several spreadsheets or in two systems that don’t talk to each other has kept transportation departments from being able to make quick improvements.”

“Freightflow’s intuitive user interface does make it much easier for dispatchers to track their shipments, and for managers and the executive suite to understand the dynamics of their freight business without spending hours running reports each month. With Freightflow’s dynamic reporting tools, reports are built once and can be run in real-time,” added Jay Holstine.

About Freightflow:

Freightflow delivers strategic lane management, transportation department productivity, and route optimization services to the Produce Industry. Hundreds of professionals at organization such as Indianapolis Fruit & Produce, Piazza Produce, Valley Fruit & Produce, California Giant and Potandon use Freightflow every day to save time and money.

Learn more at https://www.freightflow.co/

